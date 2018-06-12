आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर CM शिवराज सहित इन बड़े नेताओं ने जताया शोक

खास बातें आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने की खुदकुशी भय्यूजी महाराज ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली खुदकुशी के पीछे पारिवारिक कारण बताये जा रहे हैं

My tribute to saint Bhayyuji Maharaj (who allegedly committed suicide). The country has lost a person who was a confluence of culture, knowledge & selfless service: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9g9hOP9cFx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

Shocked to hear sudden demise of spiritual leader #BhaiyyujiMaharaj . His spiritual, social and political work was always aimed at helping common people. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) June 12, 2018

#MadhyaPradesh government had put pressure on him to accept privileges & support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done: Manak Agarwal, Congress on Bhayyuji Maharaj's alleged suicide pic.twitter.com/DhYJd2g8qY — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

इंदौर के उनके आश्रम का दौरा करने वाले लोगों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, विलासराव देशमुख, प्रतिभा पाटिल, उद्धव एवं राज ठाकरे, लता मंगेशकर और आशा भोंसले शामिल थे. आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज निधन पर मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम से लेकर अन्य बीजेपी और कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने शोक जताया. मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर शोक जताया और कहा, ‘संत भय्यूजी महाराज मेरी श्रद्धांजलि.’ देश ने एक व्यक्ति खो दिया है, जो संस्कृति, ज्ञान और निःस्वार्थ सेवा का संगम था:महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ने कहा कि भैय्यू महाराज को राज्य में किए गए उनके सामाजिक कार्यों के लिए याद किया जाएगा. उन्होंने अपने शोक संदेश में कहा, ‘‘ उनसे बहुत सारे राजनीतिक लोग मिलते थे. वह एक आध्यात्मिक व्यक्ति थे जिन्होंने लोगों को अच्छाई के लिए प्रेरित किया था. वह अकसर महाराष्ट्र आते थे और बहुत सारे लोगों से मिलते थे एवं सामाजिक कार्यों से भी जुड़े हुए थे.भय्यूजी महाराज की खुदकुशी पर पर कांग्रेस के मनक अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने विशेषाधिकार स्वीकार करने और सरकार का समर्थन करने के लिए उनपर दबाव डाला था, जिसे उन्होंने करने से इनकार कर दिया था. वह बहुत सारे मानसिक दबाव में था. इस मामले की सीबीआई जांच की जानी चाहिए.इंदौर के पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (आईजी) अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि भय्यूजी महाराज का उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है.