आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर CM शिवराज सहित इन बड़े नेताओं ने जताया शोक

My tribute to saint Bhayyuji Maharaj (who allegedly committed suicide). The country has lost a person who was a confluence of culture, knowledge & selfless service: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9g9hOP9cFx— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018
Shocked to hear sudden demise of spiritual leader #BhaiyyujiMaharaj . His spiritual, social and political work was always aimed at helping common people. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace— Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) June 12, 2018
इंदौर के पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (आईजी) अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि भय्यूजी महाराज का उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है.
#MadhyaPradesh government had put pressure on him to accept privileges & support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done: Manak Agarwal, Congress on Bhayyuji Maharaj's alleged suicide pic.twitter.com/DhYJd2g8qY— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018
