NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | मप्र - छत्तीसगढ़ |

आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर CM शिवराज सहित इन बड़े नेताओं ने जताया शोक

संत और आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने मंगलवार को खंडवा रोड स्थित आवास पर खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर CM शिवराज सहित इन बड़े नेताओं ने जताया शोक

संत और आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने खुदकुशी (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने की खुदकुशी
  2. भय्यूजी महाराज ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली
  3. खुदकुशी के पीछे पारिवारिक कारण बताये जा रहे हैं
नई दिल्ली: संत और आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने मंगलवार को खंडवा रोड स्थित आवास पर खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली. इंदौर के बॉम्बे अस्पताल में उनकी मौत की पुष्टि की है. उनके खुदकुशी के पीछे पारिवारिक कारण बताये जा रहे हैं.हाल ही में उन्होंने शादी की थी. बताया जा रहा है कि भय्यूजी महाराज ने लाइसेंसी रिवॉल्वर से अपने सिर में गोली मारी. वह अपने खंडवा रोड स्थित इलाके के अपने मकान की पहली मंजिल पर थे. गोली की आवाज सुनने के बाद उनके आवास में मौजूद लोग उनके कमरे की ओर दौड़े और उन्हें अस्पताल पहंचाया.

पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है. वह 2016 में जब एक सड़क हादसे में घायल हुए थे तब उनसे मिलने आए लोगों में आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और गुजरात की तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री आनंदीबेन पटेल शामिल थे. इससे 50 साल के अध्यात्म गुरू के रसूख और नेताओं के बीच उनकी लोकप्रियता का पता चलता है. भैय्यू महाराज मॉडल से अध्यात्म गुरू बने थे, गौरतलब है कि कुछ महीने पूर्व मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने पांच धार्मिक नेताओं को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिया था, जिसमें भय्यूजी महाराज भी शामिल थे. सरकार के इस कदम के बाद विवाद खड़ा हो गया था.

यह भी पढ़ें: आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यू जी महाराज ने खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

इंदौर के उनके आश्रम का दौरा करने वाले लोगों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, विलासराव देशमुख, प्रतिभा पाटिल, उद्धव एवं राज ठाकरे, लता मंगेशकर और आशा भोंसले शामिल थे. आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज निधन पर मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम से लेकर अन्य बीजेपी और कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने शोक जताया.

टिप्पणियां
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने भय्यूजी महाराज के निधन पर शोक जताया और कहा, ‘संत भय्यूजी महाराज मेरी श्रद्धांजलि.’ देश ने एक व्यक्ति खो दिया है, जो संस्कृति, ज्ञान और निःस्वार्थ सेवा का संगम था: 
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ने कहा कि भैय्यू महाराज को राज्य में किए गए उनके सामाजिक कार्यों के लिए याद किया जाएगा. उन्होंने अपने शोक संदेश में कहा, ‘‘ उनसे बहुत सारे राजनीतिक लोग मिलते थे. वह एक आध्यात्मिक व्यक्ति थे जिन्होंने लोगों को अच्छाई के लिए प्रेरित किया था. वह अकसर महाराष्ट्र आते थे और बहुत सारे लोगों से मिलते थे एवं सामाजिक कार्यों से भी जुड़े हुए थे.
भय्यूजी महाराज की खुदकुशी पर पर कांग्रेस के मनक अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने विशेषाधिकार स्वीकार करने और सरकार का समर्थन करने के लिए उनपर दबाव डाला था, जिसे उन्होंने करने से इनकार कर दिया था. वह बहुत सारे मानसिक दबाव में था. इस मामले की सीबीआई जांच की जानी चाहिए.  इंदौर के पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (आईजी) अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि भय्यूजी महाराज का उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है. 

VIDEO: आध्यात्मिक गुरु भय्यूजी महाराज ने खुद को गोली मारी



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सबसे पहले अटल जी को देखने गया, समारोहों में आडवाणी जी की रक्षा करता हूं, राहुल गांधी के भाषण की 10 बातें
Bhaiyyu Maharaj DeathPoliticians express shock

Advertisement

 
 
 