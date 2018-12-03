प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना : 'मेरा घर चोरी कर लिया गया है, मिट्टी से बनी झोपड़ी में रहती हूं'

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: 60-yr-old woman levels allegations on officials for not giving her the house allotted under PM Awas Yojana; says, “My house has been stolen. I've already given 2 installments. I was living in a mud hut that collapsed. I demand police investigation.”(02.12) pic.twitter.com/g5mzjcywB6— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018
Bilaspur,Chhattisgarh:Representative of ‘Sarpanch' says,“72 houses allotted under PM Awas Yojana 2018-19;71 being constructed,1 missing,it's her house.We went to police to inquire who owns the house allotted to her.She has given installments of Rs.80,000. Police probe on.”(02.12) pic.twitter.com/foSUz9kZyJ— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement