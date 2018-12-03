NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
होम | मप्र - छत्तीसगढ़ |

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना : 'मेरा घर चोरी कर लिया गया है, मिट्टी से बनी झोपड़ी में रहती हूं'

महिला को कागजों में 80 हजार रुपये की किश्त भी दी गई है

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का दावा है कि  प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना  के तहत 2022 तक देश में कोई भी बेघर नहीं रहेगा, सभी को घर मुहैया करवा दिया जाएगा. लेकिन उनके इस दावे का भ्रष्ट अधिकारी मजाक उड़वाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं. छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक भ्रष्ट सिस्टम की पोल एक 60 साल की गरीब महिला के साथ हुई वाकये ने खोल दी है. महिला का आरोप है, 'मेरा घर चोरी कर लिया गया है, मुझे कागजों में दो किश्तें पहले ही दी जा चुकी हैं, लेकिन मैं तो मिट्टी से बनी झोपड़ी में ही रह रही हूं.' उनका कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत अधिकारी उनको आवंटित घर नहीं दे रहे हैं. वहीं इस मामले में गांव के सरपंच के प्रतिनिधि का कहना है कि गांव में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना-2018-19 के तहत 72 घरों का आबंटन किया गया था. 71 घर तो बनाए जा रहे हैं लेकिन एक घर गांव से गायब है. हम पुलिस के पास जांच करवाने गए थे ताकि पता चल सके कि आवंटित घर पर किसने कब्जा कर लिया है. वहीं महिला को 80 हजार रुपये की किश्त देने की बात है, फिलहाल पुलिस की जांच जारी है.  
   
oe2hpf58(पीड़ित महिला)

बिहार सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान: प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में जमीन खरीदने के लिए देगी 60 हजार रुपये, ये है शर्त

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना मोदी सरकार की महत्वकांक्षी योजना है लेकिन इसमें भी भ्रष्टाचार की बातें सामने आ रही हैं. इससे पहले उत्तर प्रदेश  के मुरादाबाद में कुछ दिन पहले ही आवास विकास के संपत्ति विभाग के प्रबंधक को एंटीकरप्शन टीम ने 20 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया था. एंटीकरप्शन टीम को रिश्वत लिए जाने की सूचना एक महिला ने दी थी, जहां प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत घर आवंटन के नाम पर रुपये की मांग की जा रही थी. एंटीकरप्शन टीम ने आवास विकास में संपत्ति अधिकारी के रूप में कार्यरत सुभाष चंद्र मौर्य को शहर के बुद्धिविहार स्थित कार्यालय से गिरफ्तार किया. प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत घर आवंटन के लिए उन्होंने निर्देश चौधरी से 20 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत मांगी थी. जिसकी उन्होंने 27 नवंबर को एक शिकायत एंटीकरप्शन टीम से की थी. इसके बाद एंटीकरप्शन टीम ने संपत्ति अधिकारी को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया. 
 

प्रॉपर्टी इंडिया : 2022 तक सबके लिए आवास - योजना या सपना?​

 


