ये 4 हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट की तरक्की के सबसे बड़े कारण, इरफान पठान को मिले हजारों जवाब

प्रशंसकों ने इरफान पठान के सवाल पर खुलकर अपने विचार रखे. किसी ने कुछ कहा, तो किसी ने कुछ कहा. लेकिन मिले हजारों जवाबों में क्रिकेटप्रेमियों ने भारतीय क्रिकेट की प्रगति के लिए सबसे ज्यादा चार नामों को श्रेय दिया.
Question for all the lovers of Indian cricket. What is the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket?— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2018
It's all during the Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Sir & Dada's @SGanguly99 era & even you, Kumble, Zaheer , Viru, Dravid, Laxman are part of that legendary team @IrfanPathan bhaai— KOLLI ESWAR TEJA (@eswartejakolli) February 20, 2018
Proud of you all
@SGanguly99@msdhoni & @imVkohli— Ankit (@AnkPurohit) February 20, 2018
John Wright ( Ex-coach) @Gary_Kirsten@anilkumble1074
Advertisement
Advertisement