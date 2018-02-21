NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ये 4 हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट की तरक्की के सबसे बड़े कारण, इरफान पठान को मिले हजारों जवाब

टीम इंडिया से लंबे समय से बाहर चल रहे ऑलराउंडर ने क्रिकेटप्रेमियों से सवाल तो वास्तव में बहुत अच्छा किया

,
इरफान पठान

खास बातें

  1. ऑलराउंडर ने पूछा था बहुत ही अहम सवाल
  2. ट्विटर अकाउंट पर हई जवाबों की बारिश
  3. सचिन तेंदुलकर हैं सबसे बड़ी वजह !
नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया से काफी दिनों से बाहर चल रहे ऑलराउंडर इरफान पठान इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत ही ज्यादा सक्रिय हैं. वह लगातार अपने विचार प्रकट तो करते ही रहते हैं, तो वहीं वह प्रशंसकों को भी अपनी तरफ से जवाब देने की पूरी कोशिश करते हैं. बहरहाल बुधवार को उन्होंने अपनी ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक बड़ा सवाल किया. उनके इस सवाल को देश के क्रिकेटप्रेमियों ने हाथोंहाथ लिया. और इस सवाल पर जवाब की मानों झड़ी सी लग गई. 
  प्रशंसकों ने इरफान पठान के सवाल पर खुलकर अपने विचार रखे. किसी ने कुछ कहा, तो किसी ने कुछ कहा. लेकिन मिले हजारों जवाबों में क्रिकेटप्रेमियों ने भारतीय क्रिकेट की प्रगति के लिए सबसे ज्यादा चार नामों को श्रेय दिया. 

यह भी पढ़ें :  IND VS SA 2nd T20: इन 2 जगहों के लिए आठ भारतीयों के बीच रेस, कौन मारेगा बाजी?

 
क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के जवाबों में जिन नामों का जिक्र रहा, उनमें सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और विराट कोहली के नाम का सबसे ज्यादा जिक्र हुआ. अपने जवाबों मे इन चारों खिलाड़ियों का एक साथ या अलग-अलग जिक्र करते हुए प्रशंसकों ने इरफान के सवाल पर कहा कि अगर भारतीय क्रिकेट में हालिया समय में इतनी तेजी से प्रगति हुई है, तो उसके पीछे वजह सचिन तेंदुलकर, सौरव गांगुली, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और विराट कोहली हैं. 
 
VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के बाद विराट कोहली. 
इरफान ने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सवाल पूछा था, 'भारतीय क्रिकेट की प्रगति के पीछे क्या वजह है?'



 


