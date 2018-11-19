पंजाब में AAP नेता एचएस फुल्का का बयान- अमृतसर ब्लास्ट के पीछे हो सकते हैं सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत

खास बातें बयान देकर फंसे फुल्का कहा- मैंने ऐसा नहीं कहा माफी भी मांगी

My statement has been totally misunderstood. Please see the full video, the whole statement was actually against the Congress, and not against the respected Army Chief. Still, it was an inadvertent comment and I regret it: HS Phoolka #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/wxugDVsyTb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

अमृतसर में निरंकारी भवन में रविवार को हुए ग्रेनेड हमले पर पंजाब के आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक और विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता रहे एचएस फुल्का ने विवादित बयान दिया है. उन्होंने अमृतसर में निरंकारी समागम में हुए आतंकी हमले के लिए सेनाध्यक्ष विपिन रावत को जिम्मेदार बता दिया है. फुल्का ने कहा, ''सेनाध्यक्ष विपिन रावत पंजाब में आकर बोल गए थे कि राज्य पर आतंकी हमले का खतरा है. हो सकता है कि उन्होंने ही अपने लोगों से ब्लास्ट करवाया हो ताकि उनका बयान गलत साबित ना हो.'' हालांकि बाद में फुल्का ने अपने इस बयान के लिए माफ़ी भी मांगी. अपनी सफाई में फुल्का ने कहा है कि उनके बयान को ठीक से समझा नहीं गया है. फुल्का ने कहा कि बयान का पूरा वीडियो देखिए पूरा बयान वास्तव में कांग्रेस के खिलाफ था न कि सेना अध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत के खिलाफ. फुल्का ने कहा, 'फिर मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं'.





HS Phoolka has regretted his statement, he shouldn't be defamed on the basis of an impromptu comment. He's been fighting for justice for 84 riots victims for last 35 years, he should be given credit for it. He shouldn't be targeted in this manner: Sanjay Singh AAP #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/sFvrqTf2Pa — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

On whose instructions is Phoolka giving such statements? Is Kejriwal going to answer? Is he in agreement with his statement? No one can tolerate such words for the army, we will register an FIR against Phoolka: Rajkumar Verka, Congress Punjab MLA #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/r8kDuYjZBb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

वहीं उनके इस बयान पर आम आदमी पार्टी भी सकते में आ गई और पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह ने कहा कि एचएस फुल्का ने अपने बयान पर माफी मांग ली है. उनको बदनाम नहीं किया जाना चाहिए. वह 84 के दंगों को लेकर 34 सालों से लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं. उनको इसका श्रेय मिलना चाहिए.फुल्का के इस बयान के बाद कांग्रेस आक्रामक मुद्रा में आ गई है. कांग्रेस विधायक राजकुमार वर्का ने पूछा है कि फुल्का को ऐसा बयान देने के लिए कौन सुझाव दे रहा है. क्या केजरीवाल इस पर जवाब देंगे. सेना के लिए ऐसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कोई भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा. कांग्रेस विधायक ने कहा कि वह इसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराएंगे.आपको बता दें कि रविवार के अमतृसर के राजासांसी इलाके में निरंकारी भवन में ग्रेनेड से हमला किया गया था जिसमें 3 की मौत और 15 लोग घायल हो गए हैं. इस घटना को आतंकी हमले से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है क्योंकि पिछले कुछ दिनों में पंजाब में आतंकी गतिविधियों को देखा गया है और पूरे राज्य में हाइअलर्ट घोषित किया गया है. घटना की जांच एनआई ने शुरू कर दी है और पंजाब के सीएम ने आरोपियों की सूचना देने वालों को 50 लाख रुपये इनाम देने की घोषणा की है.