पंजाब में AAP नेता एचएस फुल्का का बयान- अमृतसर ब्लास्ट के पीछे हो सकते हैं सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत

My statement has been totally misunderstood. Please see the full video, the whole statement was actually against the Congress, and not against the respected Army Chief. Still, it was an inadvertent comment and I regret it: HS Phoolka #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/wxugDVsyTb— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
HS Phoolka has regretted his statement, he shouldn't be defamed on the basis of an impromptu comment. He's been fighting for justice for 84 riots victims for last 35 years, he should be given credit for it. He shouldn't be targeted in this manner: Sanjay Singh AAP #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/sFvrqTf2Pa— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
On whose instructions is Phoolka giving such statements? Is Kejriwal going to answer? Is he in agreement with his statement? No one can tolerate such words for the army, we will register an FIR against Phoolka: Rajkumar Verka, Congress Punjab MLA #AmritsarBlastpic.twitter.com/r8kDuYjZBb— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
