पंजाब

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह बोले, सिद्धू से कोई टकराव नहीं, लेकिन उनके साथ यह है दिक्कत...

पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (Captain Amarinder Singh ) नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू  (Navjot Singh Sidhu) से तनातनी की खबरों के बीच पहली बार इस मसले पर खुलकर बोले.

,
अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि मेरे और सिद्धू के बीच टकराव जैसी कोई बात नहीं है.

अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि मेरे और सिद्धू के बीच टकराव जैसी कोई बात नहीं है.

नई दिल्ली : पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (Captain Amarinder Singh ) नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू  (Navjot Singh Sidhu) से तनातनी की खबरों के बीच पहली बार इस मसले पर खुलकर बोले. उन्होंने कहा, ''मेरे और सिद्धू के बीच टकराव जैसी कोई बात नहीं है, जैसा कि मीडिया रिपोर्ट कर रहा है. साथ ही सिद्धू की वजह से मुझे सरकार चलाने में भी कोई दिक्कत नहीं है. सिद्धू हमेशा स्पष्ट बोलते हैं. उनके साथ सिर्फ एक दिक्कत है कि कई बार वे बगैर सोचे ही बोल देते हैं'. नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू द्वारा राहुल गांधी को अपना कैप्टन बताए जाने के सवाल पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि, 'यह चर्चा का कोई विषय ही नहीं है क्योंकि सिद्धू मुझे अपने पिता जैसा मानते हैं'.  
 
आपको बता दें कि पिछले दिनों करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के आधारशीला कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने और खालिस्तानी समर्थक गोपाल चावला के साथ फोटो को लेकर विवादों में आए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (Navjot Singh Sidhu) ने सफाई दी थी. पंजाब के कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि वह कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी थे, जिन्होंने उन्हें करतारपुर गलियारे के आधारशिला समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए पाकिस्तान भेजा. नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने हैदराबाद में एक प्रेसवार्ता में पूछे गए प्रश्न का जवाब देते हुए कहा, "मेरे कैप्टन राहुल गांधी हैं. उन्होंने जहां जरूरत लगी, मुझे हर जगह भेजा."  

आतंकी हाफिज सईद के करीबी खालिस्तान समर्थक चावला के साथ दिखे सिद्धू

टिप्पणियां
सिद्धू से जब यह पूछा गया कि उन्होंने पाकिस्तान जाने के लेकर अपने कैप्टन की सलाह अनसुनी क्यों की, तब उन्होंने कहा, "आप किस कैप्टन की बात कर रहे हैं. ओह. कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह. वे आर्मी कैप्टन हैं. मेरे कैप्टन राहुल गांधी हैं. कैप्टन के कैप्टन भी राहुल गांधी हैं." पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने आयोजन में भाग लेने के पाकिस्तान के निमंत्रण को अस्वीकार कर दिया था और कहा था कि वह भारत में आतंकवाद को समर्थन जारी रख रहा है. कहा जाता है कि वे सिद्धू के वहां जाने से भी खुश नहीं थे.  

पंजाबः  नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के बयान पर कई मंत्री और सांसद हुए खफा​



(यह भी पढ़ें)... 'ग्रामोफोन' वाले तंज पर राहुल गांधी का पलटवार, PM मोदी का यह VIDEO शेयर कर साधा निशाना
Captain Amarinder SinghNavjot Singh SidhuPunjab Government

