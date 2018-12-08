NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
पंजाब में छिपा है आतंकी जाकिर मूसा, बस और रेलवे स्टेशनों में चलाया जा रहा है सघन तलाशी अभियान

इससे पहले नवंबर में भी पंजाब के गुरदासपुर और अमृतसर के सीमावर्ती जिलों में मूसा के छिपे होने की सूचना के बाद पोस्टर लगाए गए थे. 

,
लुधियाना में चलाया जा रहा है सघन तलाशी अभियान

खास बातें

  1. पंजाब मेें आतंकी गतिविधियां
  2. अलर्ट पर पुलिस
  3. हर जगह तलाशी अभियान
नई दिल्ली: कश्मीरी आतंकवादी जाकिर मूसा के पंजाब में छिपे होने की खुफिया रिपोर्टों के बाद बठिंडा और फिरोजपुर जिलों में गुरुवार को सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को हाई अलर्ट पर रखा गया है. इसके साथ ही लुधियाना में भी सघन तलाशी अभियान जारी है.  खुफिया रिपोर्टो में बताया गया है कि मूसा सिख के भेष में पगड़ी पहने छिपा हुआ हो सकता है. वह अंसार गजवत-उल-हिंद प्रमुख है और माना जाता है कि वैश्विक आतंकवादी समूह के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है. सेना के जवान, पंजाब पुलिस और अन्य अर्द्धसैनिक बलों को बठिंडा रेलवे स्टेशन जैसे महत्वपूर्ण और आसपास के स्थानों में तैनात किया गया है और गुरुवार अल सुबह से जांच की जा रही है.  दोनों जिलों में जनता को जागरूक व सचेत करने के लिए सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने विभिन्न जगहों पर मूसा की तस्वीरों वाले पोस्टर लगा रखे हैं जिनमें से एक में वह सिख के भेष में है.  

पंजाब के पठानकोट में दिखे 3-4 संदिग्ध, पुलिस ने इलाके की घेराबंदी कर चलाया सर्च अभियान

इससे पहले नवंबर में भी पंजाब के गुरदासपुर और अमृतसर के सीमावर्ती जिलों में मूसा के छिपे होने की सूचना के बाद पोस्टर लगाए गए थे.  कश्मीर घाटी में अल-कायदा के एक सेल, आतंकवादी संगठन अंसार गजवत-उल-हिंद (एजीएच) का प्रमुख मूसा पंजाब के स्थानों और लोगों से अच्छी तरह से परिचित है. 
 
पंजाब के CM अमरिंदर सिंह बोले, अमृतसर हमले की साजिश ISI ने रची, 'ग्रेनेड मेड इन पाकिस्तान' था

गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले ही अमृतसर के निरंकारी भवन में आतंकी हमला हुआ था जिसमें ग्रेनेड से किए गए विस्फोट में 3 लोगों की मौत और कई लोग घायल हो गए थे. माना जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तान में छिपे आतंकी एक बार फिर पंजाब में माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. 

इनपुट : आईएनएस


