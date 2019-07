सपना चौधरी फैन्स के लिए लेकर आ रही हैं नया तोहफा, हरियाणवी सिंगर ने किया ये नया धमाल

Never turn down your ambition because someone is uncomfortable with the volume. @himanshubabbarphotography @suchirevasharma #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #thankgod #thaknamnahai

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:09am PDT