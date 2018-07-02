VIDEO : बेटे ने की मारपीट, BJP विधायक पिता का लापरवाही वाला बयान, 'तिल का ताड़' नहीं बनाना चाहिए...

It is a matter related to children. We should not get involved in their matter. If there was a scuffle, it was wrong but we should not make mountain out of a molehill: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat on his son Raja thrashing a man for not letting his car overtake #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/670MauXkOr— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018
#WATCH: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, thrash a man after he (man) allegedly did not let his (Raja's) vehicle pass in Banswara's Vidyut Colony. He overtakes the man's car, blocks the way & thrashes him. (CCTV Footage of June 1, 2018) #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/s6p39KvFEg— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018
