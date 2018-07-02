NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
VIDEO : बेटे ने की मारपीट, BJP विधायक पिता का लापरवाही वाला बयान, 'तिल का ताड़' नहीं बनाना चाहिए...

आरोपी के पिता विधायक धन सिंह रावत ने बेहद लापरवाही भरा बयान दिया है. विधायक जी का कहना है कि हमें 'तिल का ताड़' नहीं बनाना चाहिए.

शख्स को गाड़ी से उतार कर पिटता विधायक धन सिंह रावत का बेटा राजा (सफेद कपड़े में)...

नई दिल्ली:
राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा से बीजेपी विधायक धन सिंह रावत के बेटे द्वारा कार चालक के साथ मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद इस पर बहस जारी है. मामले पर आरोपी के पिता विधायक धन सिंह रावत ने बेहद लापरवाही भरा बयान दिया है. विधायक जी का कहना है कि ये बच्चों का मामला है, इसलिए हमें इसमें नहीं पड़ना चाहिए. धन सिंह रावत का कहना है कि मामले को ज्यादा तूल नहीं देना चाहिए. बीजेपी विधायक ने कहा, 'मेरा इतना ही कहना है कि बच्चों का मामला है. छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के झगड़े होते रहते हैं. मैं इसमें सोचता हूं कि बच्चों-बच्चों में समझौता हुआ की नहीं हुआ. मुझे नहीं ता पर मैं समझता हूं कि बच्चों के मसले में हमें नहीं पड़ना चाहिए. हमारे बच्चे सही लाइन पर चलें. बस यही कहना है कि हमें 'तिल का ताड़' नहीं बनाना चाहिए. 
 
बता दें कि एक दिन पहले ही राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा में बीजेपी विधायक धन सिंह के बेटे की गुंडागर्दी का मामला सामने आया है. विधायक के बेटे राजा ने एक शख्स की कथित तौर पर सिर्फ इस बात पर जमकर पिटाई कर दी, क्योंकि शख्स ने उसकी गाड़ी को आगे नहीं जाने दिया. मामला विद्युत कॉलोनी का बताया जा रहा है. एक वीडियो में साफ-साफ दिख रहा है कि बीजेपी विधायक धन सिंह का बेटा राजा शख़्स की गाड़ी को ओवरटेक करता है और रास्ता ब्लॉक कर देता है. इसके बाद वह अपनी स्कॉर्पियो से उतरता है और ड्राइविंग सीट पर बैठे शख्स की गाड़ी का गेट खोलकर उसे पीटना शुरू कर देता है.


देखें मारपीट का VIDEO...
 
शख्स गाड़ी से उतरकर भागने का प्रयास करता है. इस बीच विधायक के बेटे के अन्य सहयोगी भी आ जाते हैं और वे भी शख्स को पीटना शुरू कर देते हैं. यही नहीं, विधायक के बेटे के सहयोगी शख्स की गाड़ी को भी तोड़ते दिख रहे हैं और पत्थर फेंक रहे हैं. आपको बता दें कि पिछले दिनों बीजेपी विधायक और बिहार सरकार में मंत्री सुरेश शर्मा पर पश्चिम बंगाल के होटल में मारपीट का आरोप लगा था.


