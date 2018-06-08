NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दक्षिण भारत |

कर्नाटक : सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है गठबंधन सरकार में, मंत्रिपद को लेकर नाराज हैं कांग्रेसी

वरिष्‍ठ नेताओं को दरकिनार किए जाने को लेकर बवाल तो होना ही था और वो हुआ. कांग्रेस के दो वरिष्‍ठ नेता खुद को मं‍त्रिमंडल में शामिल नहीं किए जाने से नाराज होकर धरने पर बैठ गए.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कर्नाटक : सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है गठबंधन सरकार में, मंत्रिपद को लेकर नाराज हैं कांग्रेसी

एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी के साथ कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. डी शिवकुमार ने स्‍वीकारा कि पार्टी के भीतर सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है
  2. कांग्रेस के कुछ वरिष्‍ठ नेता प्रोफाइल को लेकर नाराज चल रहे हैं
  3. डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के सारे विकल्प खुले हैं
नई दिल्‍ली: कर्नाटक की राजनीति में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है. एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी के शपथ लेने के साथ बखेड़ा शुरू हो गया. कांग्रेस की ओर से पहले तो मामला दो उपमुख्‍यमंत्री का आया जिसे जेडीएस नेता एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने मानने से इनकार कर दिया फिर मामला मंत्रिमंडल में प्रोफाइल को लेकर आया. इसका निपटारा दिल्‍ली में हुआ. एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी और जी परमेश्‍वर के शपथ ग्रहण के कुछ दिनों बाद मंत्रिमंडल का विस्‍तार हुआ. मुख्‍यमंत्री और उपमुख्‍यमंत्री समेत कांग्रेस से 14 मंत्री बनाए गए और जेडीएस से 8 मंत्री मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल हुए. इसके बाद कांग्रेस में अंदरूनी विरोध शुरू हो गया. वरिष्‍ठ नेताओं को दरकिनार किए जाने को लेकर बवाल तो होना ही था और वो हुआ. कांग्रेस के दो वरिष्‍ठ नेता खुद को मं‍त्रिमंडल में शामिल नहीं किए जाने से नाराज होकर धरने पर बैठ गए. मामला पार्टी से बाहर निकल आया. इस मामले पर डी शिवकुमार ने स्‍वीकारा कि पार्टी के भीतर सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है. कुछ वरिष्‍ठ नेताओं को नाराजगी है जिसे पार्टी हाईकमान से बात कर ठीक कर लिया जाएगा.

इन सब घटनाक्रम के बीच धरने पर बैठे नेताओं को समझा-बुझाकर कांग्रेस ने धरना खत्‍म करा दिया लेकिन मामला यहीं नहीं रुकने वाला है. पार्टी को रास्‍ता निकालना होगा जिसकी कवायद अभी जारी है.

टिप्पणियां
इस बीच एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने भी कांग्रेस में तनाव की खबर को स्‍वीकार करते हुए कहा कि पार्टी में तनाव है लेकिन मुझे पूरा विश्‍वास है कि कांग्रेस के नेता इस मामले में कोई उचित निर्णय लेंगे. एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी ने माना कि कांग्रेस के कुछ वरिष्‍ठ नेता प्रोफाइल को लेकर नाराज चल रहे हैं लेकिन कांग्रेस इस मसले का समाधान निकाल लेगी.
 
इस बीच कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने भी माना है कि कर्नाटक में कैबिनेट गठन को लेकर नेताओं में नाराजगी है. डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के सारे विकल्प खुले हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं को दुख पहुंचा है. मुझे पार्टी के आलाकमान पर विश्वास है. हमें पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का विश्वास जीतना है.
 
ज्ञात हो कि 12 मई 2018 को कर्नाटक में चुनाव हुए थे और 15 मई 2018 को चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किए गए थे. राज्‍य में किसी भी पार्टी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला था. कांग्रेस-जेडीएस की गठबंधन सरकार बनी और एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी राज्‍य के मुख्‍यमंत्री बने.

VIDEO: कर्नाटक : कैबिनेट विस्तार पर बनी सहमति, कांग्रेस के पास गृहमंत्रालय


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Video: निरहुआ ने उड़ाया मनोज तिवारी का मजाक, बोले- पैसा मिलता तो मनोज भैया क्या दिल्ली में होते...
HD KumaraswamyKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

Advertisement

 
 
 