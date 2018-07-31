NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दक्षिण भारत |

DMK चीफ एम. करुणानिधि को अभी अस्पताल में ही होगा रहना, रजनीकांत और राहुल गांधी ने की मुलाकात

डीएमके चीफ एम. करुणानिधि की हालत अब स्थिर है, लेकिन सामान्य स्वास्थ्य खराब होने के कारण उन्हें अभी अस्पताल में ही रहना होगा. कावेरी अस्पताल ने यह जानकारी दी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
DMK चीफ एम. करुणानिधि को अभी अस्पताल में ही होगा रहना, रजनीकांत और राहुल गांधी ने की मुलाकात

डीएमके चीफ करुणानिधि को अभी कुछ दिन अस्पताल में ही रहना होगा. (फाइल फोटो)

चेन्नई : डीएमके चीफ एम. करुणानिधि की हालत अब स्थिर है, लेकिन सामान्य स्वास्थ्य खराब होने के कारण उन्हें अभी अस्पताल में ही रहना होगा. कावेरी अस्पताल ने यह जानकारी दी. अस्पताल के कार्यकारी निदेशक डॉक्टर ए सेल्वराज ने एक कहा, 'जिस कारण से उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था उसमें सुधार हुआ है लेकिन वृद्धावस्था के कारण सामान्य स्वास्थ्य में गिरावट, लीवर की दिक्कत तथा रुधिर विज्ञान संबंधी मानदण्डों को देखते हुए उन्हें अभी अस्पताल में और रहने की जरूरत है.' उधर करुणानिधि का हाल जानने सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी कावेरी अस्पताल पहुंचे. 

यह भी पढ़ें : सियासत की बिसात पर 'अजेय' करुणानिधि ऐसे आए राजनीति में, पढ़ें उनके जीवन से जुड़ी 10 खास बातें

चिकित्सक ने उस वक्त का जिक्र किया जब पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के रक्तचाप में गिरावट के बाद उन्हें 28 जुलाई को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. उन्होंने कहा कि बाद में आईसीयू में करुणानिधि को 'पुन: होश में' लाया गया. चिकित्सकों तथा नर्सों की एक टीम ने उन पर नजर रखी. उन्होंने कहा कि सांस लेने में दिक्कत के कारण 29 जुलाई को करुणानिधि की हालत काफी गंभीर हो गई थी, लेकिन द्रमुक नेता की तबियत में सुधार हुआ और अब उनकी हालत स्थिर है. करुणानिधि चौथे दिन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं.

 
करुणानिधि की सेहत का हाल जानने सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत कावेरी अस्पताल पहुंचे. मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए रजनीकांत ने बताया, 'मैं देश के सबसे वरिष्ठ नेता का हाल-चाल लेने आया था. वे सो रहे थे. मैंने उनके परिवार के सदस्यों से उनके बारे में पूछा. मैं इश्वर से उनके जल्द ठीक होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं.
 

I visited Kalaignar today. Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery. #Karunanidhipic.twitter.com/3QEv9myfCn

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2018

यह भी पढ़ें : सियासत की बिसात पर 'अजेय' करुणानिधि ऐसे आए राजनीति में, पढ़ें उनके जीवन से जुड़ी 10 खास बातें

उधर, करुणानिधि को देखने के बाद राहुल ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, 'मैं उनसे मिला, वह ठीक हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है. मैं यह देखकर खुश हूं कि उनकी सेहत में सुधार है. वह तमिलनाडु के लोगों की तरह ही बेहद दृढ़ हैं. तमिलनाडु के लोगों की तरह ही वह मजबूत जीवट के हैं.' अस्पताल में करीब 15 मिनट तक रुकने के बाद राहुल ने कहा कि उनकी मां और कांग्रेस की उनकी पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने करुणानिधि और उनके परिवार के लिए शुभकामनाएं भेजी हैं.

VIDEO: डीएमके प्रमुख एम करुणानिधि की तबीयत में सुधार


टिप्पणियां
उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी का द्रमुक प्रमुख के साथ पुराना रिश्ता है. राहुल गांधी के साथ तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस के प्रमुख सू थिरूनावुक्कारासर और पार्टी नेता मुकुल वासनिक भी थे. दोपहर बाद यहां पहुंचे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच हवाईअड्डे से सीधे अलवरपेट के कावेरी अस्पताल पहुंचे.  अस्पताल में द्रमुक के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन और दूसरे वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने उनकी अगवानी की. बारिश के बावजूद अस्पताल के बाहर द्रमुक कार्यकर्ताओं का जमावड़ा लगा रहा. पांच बार तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री रहे करुणानिधि 13 विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं और हमेशा अजेय रहे हैं. रक्तचाप में गिरावट आने के बाद करुणानिधि को शनिवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था.​

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पंखा साफ करते हुए 'रिंकू भौजी' की फोटो वायरल, बोलीं- इनसे होता ही नहीं है...
M KarunanidhiKarunanidhi in Hospital

Advertisement

 
 
 