यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने ट्विटर पर कसे एक-दूसरे पर तंज

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluruhttps://t.co/lj0m4fMphC— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018
उत्तर कर्नाटक से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा
Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018
