NDTV Khabar
होम | दक्षिण भारत |

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने ट्विटर पर कसे एक-दूसरे पर तंज

सिद्धारमैया ने ट्विटर पर योगी आदित्यनाथ का राज्य में आने पर स्वागत तो किया और साथ में तंज कसते हुए कहा कि योगी आदित्यनाथ उनसे काफी कुछ सीख सकते हैं जैसे इंदिरा कैंटीन और राशन की दुकानें.

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने ट्विटर पर कसे एक-दूसरे पर तंज

फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. बीएस येदुरप्पा के समर्थन में रैली करने गए थे सीएम योगी
  2. सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि काफी कुछ सीख सकते हैं योगी
  3. बीएस येदुरप्पा ने भी साधा सिद्धारमैया पर निशाना
बेंगलुरु: कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और बीजेपी नेता येदियुरप्पाकी रैली में शामिल होने गए  योगी आदित्यनाथ  और कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया के बीच ट्विटर पर लड़ाई छिड़ गई है. सिद्धारमैया ने ट्विटर पर योगी आदित्यनाथ का राज्य में आने पर स्वागत तो किया और साथ में तंज कसते हुए कहा कि योगी आदित्यनाथ उनसे काफी कुछ सीख सकते हैं जैसे इंदिरा कैंटीन और राशन की दुकानें. इससे आपको अपने राज्य (उत्तर प्रदेश ) में भूख से मरने की समस्या से निपटने में मदद मिलेगी.


उत्तर कर्नाटक से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा

जवाब में योगी ने लिखा कि स्वागत के लिए शुक्रिया लेकिन कर्नाटक में आपने शासनकाल में किसानों ने सबसे ज्यादा आत्महत्याएं कीं, आपने ईमानदार अफ़सरों के तबादले भी कर दिए. 

वीडियो : बेंगलुरु में योगी आदित्यनाथ का भाषण
इस ट्विटर बाजी में इंदिरा कैंटीन पर येदियुरप्पा ने भी चुटकी ली और ट्वीट कर याद दिलाया कि राहुल ने इंदिरा कैंटीन को अम्मा कैंटीन से प्रेरित बताया था.

 


