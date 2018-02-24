दिल्ली मैराथन में हिस्सा लेंगे 15 हजार धावक, सचिन तेंदुलकर हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे

खास बातें देश के कई दिग्गज हिस्सा लेते दिखेंगे पहले ब्लेड रनर मेजर डी.पी. सिंह इनक्यूसिव रन में हिस्सा लेंगे आठ लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि वितरित की जाएगी

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. more than 15,000 runners are expected to compete at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on Sunday. #NewDelhi#IDBIMarathaonpic.twitter.com/CCyJbrQcLu — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 21, 2018

All the best to our TRIO for

IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon

Put Delhi roads on fire



From,

ABCRun - Anybody can run Team@ABC_R_U_N@NDelhiMarathon#marathonrunners#championspic.twitter.com/Xyya1lNGV0 — ABCRun - AnyBody Can Run (@ABC_R_U_N) February 24, 2018

#Nashik Athlete 'Monica Athare' will be among the 65 elite athletes of the country who will be seen in action in the IDBI Federal 'New Delhi Marathon' on 25 February...



All The Best Monica!!https://t.co/uU5Xqz3cwZ#DikhaDoDilli#NewDelhiMarathon#NashikWomen#NashikTalentpic.twitter.com/dHykLQGkZk — Nashik News™ (@NashikNews) February 23, 2018

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में रविवार को आयोजित होने वाले आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस मैराथन के तीसरे संस्करण के विभिन्न वर्गों में 15 हजार से अधिक धावक हिस्सा लेंगे और क्रिकेट स्टार सचिन तेंदुलकर इसे हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे. इस मैराथन को भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ (एएफआई) की मान्यता प्राप्त है और इसे नेशनल मैराथन चैंपियनशिप का भी दर्जा प्राप्त है.इस साल आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन में देश के कई दिग्गज हिस्सा लेते दिखेंगे. इनमें खेता राम, मौजूदा चैम्पियन टी. गोपी, जीतेंद्र सिंह रावत, महिला वर्ग की चैंपियन मोनिका आठारे और ज्योति सिंह गावते शामिल हैं.इसके अलावा देश के पहले ब्लेड रनर मेजर डी.पी. सिंह इस साल एक इनक्यूसिव रन में हिस्सा लेंगे. इस आयोजन में इस वर्ष 25 व्हीलचेयर धावकों के अलावा कई पैरा-एथलीट भी होंगे. मैराथन के विभिन्न वर्गों के विजेताओं के बीच आठ लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि वितरित की जाएगी. मैराथन के आयोजन के दौरान खाना बर्बाद न हो, इसके लिए आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन ने रॉबिन हुड आर्मी के साथ करार किया है. यह एक ऐसा संगठन है, जो रेस्टोरेंट्स में छोड़े गए भोजन को गरीबों में वितरित करता है.आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस के सीएमओ कार्तिक रमन ने कहा कि हम इस मैराथन को लेकर बढ़ रहे उत्साह और समर्थन से काफी रोमांचित हैं. 15000 से अधिक पंजीकरण इस बात का सबूत है कि हमारा देश स्वस्थ होने की दिशा में है. मैं इसमें हिस्सा लेने वालों को शुभकामनाएं देना चाहता हूं.इस मैराथन में महिला आयोग की सदस्य भी बच्चों से दुष्कर्म करने वालों को सख्त सजा देने के संदेश के साथ दौड़ेंगी.