NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | खेल |

ATP RANKING: इसलिए राफेल नडाल बचाने में कामयाब रहे नंबर-1 का ताज

एक बार फिर से नडाल ने अपनी प्रतिस्पर्धियों को यह मैसेज द डाला कि उन्हें गद्दी से उतारना उतना आसान काम नहीं है

17 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
ATP RANKING: इसलिए राफेल नडाल बचाने में कामयाब रहे नंबर-1 का ताज

राफेल नडाल

खास बातें

  1. रोजर फेडरर दूसरे, जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव तीसरे स्थान पर
  2. बुल्गारिया के ग्रिगोर दिमित्रोव को चौथा स्थान
  3. रोमानिया की सिमोना हालेप महिलाओं में टॉप पर
नई दिल्ली: पिछले सप्ताह इस्तांबुल ओपन के अंतिम-16 दौर में मिली हार के कारण क्रोएशिया के मारिन सिलिक पेशेवर टेनिस संघ (एटीपी) रैंकिंग में चौथे स्थान से फिसलते हुए पांचवें स्थान पर पहुंच गए हैं. ऐसे में सोमवार को जारी ताजा रैंकिंग में बुल्गारिया के ग्रिगोर दिमित्रोव ने चौथा स्थान हासिल कर लिया है. वहीं, महिल वर्ग में रोमानिया की सिमोना हालेप ने शीर्ष स्थान पर अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा है. सोमवार को जारी हुई इस ताजा रैंकिंग में शीर्ष-10 में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है. डेनमार्क की कैरोलीना वोजनियाकी दूसरे और स्पेन की गार्बिने मुगुरुजा तीसरे स्थान पर मौजूद हैं.
  समाचार एजेंसी एफे की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, स्पेन के राफेल नडाल इस रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर बरकरार हैं, वहीं,  स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर दूसरे, जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव तीसरे स्थान पर हैं. इन तीनों ही खिलाड़ियों के बीच नंबर एक की रेस चल रही है. लेकिन फेडरर और ज्वरेव को नडाल के जोश ने फिलहाल थामा हुआ है.

टिप्पणियां
यह भी पढ़ें: बैडमिंटन: गुरु गोपीचंद को पीवी सिंधु और साइना नेहवाल से है यह उम्‍मीद...
 
वहीं,  के जुआन मार्टिन डेल पोटरो छठे स्थान पर, ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थीम सातवें, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के केविन एंडरसन आठवें, अमरीका के जॉन इसनेर नौवें और बेल्जियम के डेविड गोफिन 10वें स्थान पर हैं.

VIDEO: दिग्गज खिलाड़ी प्रशंसकों से खास अपील करते हुए.  ऐस लग रहा था कि इस सप्ताह राफेल नडाल की रैंकिंग पर खतरा हो सकता है, लेकिन राफेल नडाल हाल ही में 11वां बार्सिलोना ओपन खिताब जीतकर शीर्ष पर दबदबा बरकरार रखने में कामयाब रहे.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

17 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... तूफान (Thunderstorm) से बचना है तो अपनाएं ये 11 Safety Tips
Rafael NadalATP Ranking

Advertisement

 
 
 