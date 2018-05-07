ATP RANKING: इसलिए राफेल नडाल बचाने में कामयाब रहे नंबर-1 का ताज

समाचार एजेंसी एफे की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, स्पेन के राफेल नडाल इस रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर बरकरार हैं, वहीं, स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर दूसरे, जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव तीसरे स्थान पर हैं. इन तीनों ही खिलाड़ियों के बीच नंबर एक की रेस चल रही है. लेकिन फेडरर और ज्वरेव को नडाल के जोश ने फिलहाल थामा हुआ है.
Last chance to win a trip to Paris & meet me in person with one of your friends! You still have one last chance to enter my @Prizeo campaign by donating to @onedrop & the Rafa Nadal Foundation @frnadal, two causes that are close to my heart! https://t.co/0LApUeneJupic.twitter.com/fgEYJspCbc— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 6, 2018
ऐस लग रहा था कि इस सप्ताह राफेल नडाल की रैंकिंग पर खतरा हो सकता है, लेकिन राफेल नडाल हाल ही में 11वां बार्सिलोना ओपन खिताब जीतकर शीर्ष पर दबदबा बरकरार रखने में कामयाब रहे.
For only a $10 donation to @Onedrop and @frnadal, get a chance to win a trip to Paris and to meet me with one of your friends! https://t.co/0LApUeEPB2pic.twitter.com/6QZwu7DXCf— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 18, 2018
