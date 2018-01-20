NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | खेल |

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: 'इतनी गहराई' से निकल लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा ने किया उलटफेर, तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के डबल्स में खेल रही सबसे उम्रदराज जोड़ी भारत के लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा उलटफेर किया.

,
46 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
AUSTRALIAN OPEN: 'इतनी गहराई' से निकल लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा ने किया उलटफेर, तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे

लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा मैच जीतने के बाद

खास बातें

  1. मरे और सोआरेस की जोड़ी को हराया
  2. भारतीय जोड़ी 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 7-6 (8-6) से जीती
  3. पेस-राजा की जोड़ी सबसे उम्रदराज
नई दिल्ली: भारत के दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस और उनके जोड़ीदार पूरव राजा ने शनिवार को साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में पुरुष युगल वर्ग के तीसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया है. मैच बहुत ही रोमांचक हुआ. भारतीय जोड़ी एक समय हार की कगार पर खड़ी थी, लेकिन पेस-राजा ने उलटफेर करते हुए दूसरे दौर में ब्रिटेन के जेमी मरे और ब्राजील के ब्रूनो सोआरेस की जोड़ी को मात दी. मेलबर्न में तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा है और इस कारण से खिलाड़ियों को थोड़ी राहत है.
ऑस्‍ट्रेलियन ओपन: ऑस्‍ट्रेलियन ओपन: हर साल रोजर फेडरर को खत लिखते हैं महान केन रोसवाल, इसमें होती है यह छोटी सी बात...

हार के बारे में सोआरेस ने कहा, 'जी हां, पेस-राजा की जोड़ी ने अच्छा खेला. हम उन्हें हरा सकते थे, लेकिन उन्होंने बहुत अच्छा खेला'. पेस ने कहा, 'हमने अवसर बनाना जारी रखा और वह अपने बेहतरीन खेल का प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे. हमने अपनी लय बरकरार रखी. राजा ने खेल में वापसी करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई.' इस टूर्नामेंट में खेल रही पेस-राजा की जोड़ी अन्य जोड़ियों के मुकाबले सबसे उम्रदराज है.

VIDEO : पेस और राजा का जीत के बाद जश्न देखिए. 
भारतीय जोड़ी ने मरे और सोआरेस की जोड़ी को दो घंटे और 54 मिनट तक चले मैच में 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 7-6 (8-6) से मात दी. खास बात यह रही कि भारतीय जोड़ी ने मैच प्वाइंट बचाते हुए यह जीत हासिल की. 
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

46 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Padmaavat: 'घूमर' गाने में हुआ ऐसा चेंज कि हो गया Viral, ट्विटर पर लोग उड़ा रहे मजाक
Leander Paes

Advertisement

 
 
 