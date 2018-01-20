AUSTRALIAN OPEN: 'इतनी गहराई' से निकल लिएंडर पेस और पूरव राजा ने किया उलटफेर, तीसरे दौर में पहुंचे

Thank you to all of you for your consistent support ! We’re still improving as a team & I just want to say always work hard towards your goals. Don’t rest on past laurels or get bowed down by what critics say. Take it in your stride and keep going. Age is just a number pic.twitter.com/Z4dRvfkcpa— Leander Paes (@Leander) January 20, 2018
Wow wow wow!— #7TENNIS (@7tennis) January 20, 2018
@Leander + @puravraja come out on top in an absolute thriller with @BrunoSoares82 + @jamie_murray, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6!
Epics everywhere @AustralianOpen!#AusOpen#7Tennispic.twitter.com/dZTtI89hnz
Advertisement
Advertisement