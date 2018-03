AZLAN SHAH CUP: इस वजह से इंग्लैंड से जीतते-जीतते रह गया भारत, यह चैलेंज अब भेदना ही होगा

FT. India held on to their early lead with a resolute defensive performance till a late PS gave England the opportunity to score past Suraj Karkera in the dying minutes. #IndiaKaGame #INDvENG #SultanAzlanShahCup pic.twitter.com/vfhIau76oj

14' GOAL! Talvinder Singh's shot is blocked away but the rebound falls to Shilanand who slots it in. India lead just before the end of Q1.