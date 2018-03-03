NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Azlan Shah Cup: भारत की हार के साथ शुरुआत, अर्जेंटीना के हाथों मिली हार में सामने आई 'डबल खामी'

अभ्यास मैच को मिलाकर भारत के शुरुआती दोनों मुकाबले मजबूत टीमों के खिलाफ हुए हैं. उम्मीद है कि इन मैचों से सीखकर सरदार सिंह की टीम आगे अच्छा करेगी

भारतीय हॉकी टीम का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. पेनल्टी कॉर्नरों की जंग बन गया मुकाबला
  2. सभी पांचों गोल हुए पेनल्टी कॉर्नर से
  3. भारत का अगला मैच रविवार को इंग्लैंड से
इपोह: भारत की पुरुष हॉकी टीम को शनिवार को 27वें सुल्तान अजलान शाह कप हॉकी टूर्नामेंट के अपने पहले ही मुकाबले में हार मिली. भारत यह मैच अर्जेंटीना से 2-3 से हार गया. मानों यह मुकाबला दोनों टीमों के बीच पेनल्टी कॉर्नर की जंग बन गया. मैच में हुए पांचों गोल ही पेनल्टी कॉर्नर के जरिए ही हुए. अर्जेंटीना के लिए ड्रैग फ्लिकर गोंजालो पीलाट और भारत के लिए दोनों गोल पेनल्टी कॉर्नर से अमित रोहिदास ने किए. इससे पहले भारतीय टीम ने इससे पहले वीरवार को विश्व रैंकिंग में पहले स्थान की टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच खेला था, जिसमें उसे 2-1 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस मैच में टीम के लिए एकमात्र गोल उपकप्तान रमनदीप सिंह ने किया था. 

र्जेटीना ने मैच की अच्छी शुरुआत की. 13वें मिनट में गोंजालो ने पेनल्टी कार्नर के अवसर को भुनाया और अपनी टीम को 1-0 की बढ़त दी. इसके बाद 24वें मिनट को अर्जेंटीना को एक और पेनल्टी कॉर्नर हासिल हुआ. इस पर भी गोंजालो ने बिना कोई गलती किए अपनी हॉकी स्टिक से गेंद को भारत के गोल पोस्ट पर पहुंचाया और अर्जेंटीना को 2-0 की बढ़त दी.  इस बीच, 26वें मिनट में भारत को पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर हासिल हुआ, जिसमें अमित रोहिदास ने कोई गलती नहीं की और गोल कर टीम का स्कोर 1-2 कर दिया।

तीसरे क्वार्टर की शुरुआत के बाद अगले ही मिनट में रोहिदास ने पेनाल्टी पर मिले गोल के अवसर को बराबर भुनाया और स्कोर 2-2 से बराबर कर दिया. हालांकि, गोंजालो ने रोहिदास की इस कोशिश पर पानी फेरने में ज्यादा समय नहीं लगाया. गोंजालो ने 33वें मिनट में ही अपना तीसरा गोल दागा और अर्जेटीना को 3-2 से बढ़त दे दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस मैच में अपनी हैट्रिक भी पूरी की. इसके बाद, चौथे क्वार्टर में दोनों टीमें गोल के लिए संघर्ष करती. दोनों ही टीमों को सफलता नहीं मिली और इस बीच बारिश ने दखल दी। 

बारिश बंद होने के बाद दोनों ही टीमें मैदान पर लौंटी. अर्जेंटीना ने 48वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर गोल का अवसर हासिल किया, लेकिन भारत के डिफेंस ने इसे सफल नहीं होने दिया. खेल के 55वें मिनट में भारतीय खिलाड़ी तलविंदर सिंह को गोल करने का अच्छा अवसर मिला था, लेकिन उनका शॉट गोल पोस्ट तक नहीं पहुंच पाया. इसके बाद तलविंदर ने अपनी कोशिश जारी रखी. 59वें मिनट में वह एक बार फिर अर्जेंटीना के गोलपोस्ट तक तो पहुंचे, लेकिन एक बार फिर गोल करने से चूक गए. इसके साथ ही मैच का समापन हो गया और अर्जेंटीना ने 3-2 से जीत हासिल की. भारत की अगली भिड़ंत रविवार को इंग्लैंड से होगी. इंग्लैंड की टीम इस टूर्नामेंट में अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को वर्ल्ड नम्बर-1 ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भिड़ रही है. 

कुल मिलाकर प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीम के पेनल्टी कॉर्नरों को गोल में बदलने से न रोक पाना और खुद को मिले मौकों को भुनाने की नाकामी के कारण भारत को इस मैच में हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा. 
 


PNB घोटाला: नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चौकसी के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी
