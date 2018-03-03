Azlan Shah Cup: भारत की हार के साथ शुरुआत, अर्जेंटीना के हाथों मिली हार में सामने आई 'डबल खामी'

इससे पहले भारतीय टीम ने इससे पहले वीरवार को विश्व रैंकिंग में पहले स्थान की टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच खेला था, जिसमें उसे 2-1 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस मैच में टीम के लिए एकमात्र गोल उपकप्तान रमनदीप सिंह ने किया था.
FT. Argentina take the spoils in the opening match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on 3rd March, but India's encouraging performance showed signs of grit as they fought back from two goals down and kept the pressure on till the end.#IndiaKaGame#INDvARG#SultanAzlanShahCuppic.twitter.com/6IRt3NEiDW— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 3, 2018
