हिरण जैसी आंखों वाला यह सुपरहीरो होगा टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर....

गौरतलब है कि टोक्यो ओलिंपिक का आयोजन 24 जुलाई से 9 अगस्त 2020 के बीच टोक्यो में होना है. इन खेलों के मेजबानी के लिए टोक्यो के अलावा मैड्रिक और इस्तांबुल भी दावेदार थे, लेकिन आखिरकार बाजी टोक्यो के हाथ लगी. अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलिंपिक समिति (आईओसी) ने 7 सितंबर 2013 को ब्यूनस आयर्स (अर्जेंटीना) में अपने 125वें अधिवेशन में टोक्यो को मेजबान शहर घोषित किया था.
We’re pleased to introduce the #Tokyo2020 Games Mascots! The Olympic Mascot is inspired by a fusion of tradition with modern innovation, the Paralympic Mascot by nature and the supernatural powers that make Japan distinct. They’d like to say hello! https://t.co/0FYIsGPzjFpic.twitter.com/hn7qhe0AXM— Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) February 28, 2018
