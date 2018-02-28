NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | खेल |

हिरण जैसी आंखों वाला यह सुपरहीरो होगा टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर....

वर्ष 2020 में जापान के टोक्‍यो शहर में होने वाले ओलिंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर तय हो गया है. नीली धारियों, हिरण जैसी आंखों और नुकीले कान वाला सुपरहीरो टोक्‍यो ओलिंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर होगा.

,
11 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
हिरण जैसी आंखों वाला यह सुपरहीरो होगा टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर....

शुभंकर को जापान के प्राथमिक स्कूल के बच्चों ने तीन दावेदारों में से चुना

टोक्यो: वर्ष 2020 में जापान के टोक्‍यो शहर में होने वाले ओलिंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर तय हो गया है. नीली धारियों, हिरण जैसी आंखों और नुकीले कान वाला सुपरहीरो टोक्‍यो ओलिंपिक खेलों का शुभंकर होगा. जापान के स्कूली बच्चों ने अपनी राय देते हुए इस शुभंकर को चुना है. अभी इस शुभंकर का नाम नहीं रखा गया है. इसका चयन देशभर के प्राथमिक स्कूल के बच्चों ने तीन दावेदारों में से चुना. शुभंकर को लेकर मांगी गई राय में बच्चों ने 'ए' विकल्प चुना जो विशेष ताकतों वाला सुपरहीरो है. यह पत्थरों और हवा से बात कर सकता है और देखकर ही किसी भी चीज को हवा में उड़ा सकता है. इसे एक लाख से ज्यादा वोट मिले. गौरतलब है कि पोकीमोन और हैलो किटी के देश जापान में शुभंकर को लेकर काफी क्रेज है.

यह भी पढ़ें: टोक्‍यो ओलिंपिक को पर्यावरण के अनुकूल बनाने की पहल... गौरतलब है कि टोक्‍यो ओलिंपिक का आयोजन 24 जुलाई से 9 अगस्त 2020 के बीच टोक्यो में होना है. इन खेलों के मेजबानी के लिए टोक्‍यो के अलावा मैड्रिक और इस्‍तांबुल भी दावेदार थे, लेकिन आखिरकार बाजी टोक्‍यो के हाथ लगी. अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय ओलिंपिक समिति (आईओसी) ने 7 सितंबर 2013 को ब्यूनस आयर्स (अर्जेंटीना) में अपने 125वें अधिवेशन में टोक्यो को मेजबान शहर घोषित किया था.
वीडियो: नेमार के गोल से ब्राजील ने जीता ओलिंपिक गोल्‍ड
गौरतलब है कि टोक्‍यो, इससे पहले वर्ष 1964 में भी समर ओलिंपिक की मेजबानी कर चुका है. वह एशिया का  पहला ऐसा शहर होगा जो दूसरी बार ओलिंपिक की मेजबानी करेगा. जापान दो बार विंटर ओलिंपिक की भी मेजबानी कर चुका है. (इनपुट: एजेंसी)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

11 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सलमान खान के नए शो का प्रोमो रिलीज, बोले- '...अनुमान लगाते रहिए'
Tokyo olympics 2020MascotSuperhero

Advertisement

 
 
 