होम | खेल |

कर्नाटक के मंत्रीजी ने खिलाड़ि‍यों को इस तरह फेंककर बांटे स्‍पोर्ट्स किट, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स किट को इस तरह फेंककर देने का आरवी देशपांडे का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. इस वीडियो में 'मंत्रीजी' को समारोह में खिलाड़ियों की ओर स्पोर्ट्स किट फेंकते हुए देखा जा सकता है.

,
कर्नाटक के मंत्रीजी ने खिलाड़ि‍यों को इस तरह फेंककर बांटे स्‍पोर्ट्स किट, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

समारोह में खिलाड़ियों को स्‍पोर्ट्स किट बांटते हुए कर्नाटक के मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे

खास बातें

  1. कन्‍ना जिले के हलियाल में बांट रहे थे खिलाड़ि‍यों को किट
  2. केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राज्‍यवर्धन राठौड़ ने की आलोचना
  3. मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे बोले, मीडिया ने घटना को गलत तरीके से पेश किया
बेंगलुरू: कर्नाटक (Karnataka) के राजस्व मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे (RV Deshpande) एक समारोह में खिलाड़ियों की वितरित किए जाने वाले स्‍पोर्ट्स किट (Sports kits) उन्‍हें फेंककर देने के कारण विवादों में फंस गए हैं. स्पोर्ट्स किट को इस तरह फेंककर देने का उनका वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. इस वीडियो में 'मंत्रीजी' को समारोह में खिलाड़ियों की ओर स्पोर्ट्स किट फेंकते हुए देखा जा सकता है. केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) और कर्नाटक बीजेपी (BJP Karnataka) ने देशपांडे के इस आचरण की निंदा की है. घटना बुधवार को उत्तर कन्ना जिले के हलियाल की है, यह मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे का विधानसभा क्षेत्र है, एक समारोह में वे प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ियों को किट बांट रहे थे.

हालांकि देशपांडे ने मीडिया पर मामले को गलत तरह से पेश करने का आरोप लगाया है. इस वीडियो में मंच से देशपांडे को नीचे खड़े खिलाड़ियों को उछालकर किट देते हुए देखा जा सकता है. कर्नाटक भाजपा और केंद्रीय मंत्री राठौड़ ने देशपांडे के इस आचरण की निंदा की. केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्वीट किया, ‘पूरी तरह अस्वीकार्य व्यवहार. देशपांडे जी, कृपया उन खिलाड़ियों या अपने पद की गरिमा को नजरअंदाज मत कीजिए.'कर्नाटक भाजपा ने ट्वीट किया, ‘भ्रमित मत होइए. यह कोई उपद्रवी चीजें आसपास नहीं फेंक रहा है. ये राजस्व मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे हैं जो खिलाड़ियों की तरफ किट उछाल रहे हैं.' उन्होंने कहा कि वह एचडी रेवन्ना से प्रेरित लगते हैं.

गौरतलब है कि अगस्त में लोक निर्माण मंत्री एचडी रेवन्ना का एक वीडियो सामने आया था जिसमें उन्हें बाढ़ पीड़ितों की ओर बिस्कुट के पैकेट फेंकते हुए देखा गया था. तब उन्‍हें भी आलोचना का शिकार बनना पड़ा था. वैसे, देशपांडे ने आलोचनाओं को खारिज करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने अच्छी मंशा और अच्छी भावना के साथ हलियाल के प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ियों को खेल सामग्री बांटी है और वे मेरे परिवार के सदस्य की तरह हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि मीडिया ने इसे गलत तरह से पेश किया है. (इनपुट: भाषा)


