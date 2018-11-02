#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL

Absolutely unacceptable behavior! Mr Deshpande, please do not undermine the dignity of those athletes or your position. https://t.co/mYAdP2Zfv5