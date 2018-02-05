NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कड़े मुकाबले में मानव ठक्कर वर्ल्ड जूनियर सर्किट के फाइनल में हार गए

भारत के टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मानव ठक्कर को लक्समबर्ग में हुए आईटीटीएफ वर्ल्ड जूनियर सर्किट फाइनल्स टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में

,
मैच के दौरान मानव ठक्कर

खास बातें

  1. वर्ल्ड जूनियर सर्किट का फाइनल
  2. फाइनल में जूझकर हारे भारतीय स्टार खिलाड़ी
  3. अमरीका के भारतीय मूल के कनक झा ने हराया
नई दिल्ली: भारत के टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मानव ठक्कर को लक्समबर्ग में हुए आईटीटीएफ वर्ल्ड जूनियर सर्किट फाइनल्स टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में हराकर रजत पदक से ही संतोष करना पड़ा. टूर्नामेंट के तीसरे सीड ठक्कर एक रोमांचक फाइनल मुकाबले में अमरीका के कनक झा से हार झेलनी पड़ी.मानव ने अपनी तरफ से पुरजोर मुकाबला किया, लेकिन वह कनक से पार नहीं ही पा सके. 
  अमरीका के कनक झा ने मुख्य ड्रॉ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं किया था, लेकिन उन्होंने प्रारंभिक ग्रुप स्टेज में शीर्ष पर रहकर गेम रेशियो के आधार पर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. मैच के बाद मानव ने कहा कि कनक ने कुछ अच्छे अंक अर्जित किए और वह अंक भी जो मुझे उन्हें नहीं देने चाहिए थे. उन्होंने माना कि उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी तेज थे और उन्होंने लगातार बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया.
यह भी पढ़ें : देश में टेबल-टेनिस के खेल को भी पीवी सिंधु जैसी रोल मॉडल की जरूरत : मनिका बत्रा

मानव ने कहा कि जिसने भी बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया वह अंक जीता, फाइनल मे पहुंचने से पहले वह डब्लयूजेसी चार्ट में शीर्ष पर थे और वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 बने थे.

VIDEO : अजमेर की एक टीटी अकादमी के बारे में जानिए.
मानव ठक्कर को कड़े मुकाबले में कनक झा के हाथों 3-4 (11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11) से हार झेलनी पड़ी.

 


