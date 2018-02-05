कड़े मुकाबले में मानव ठक्कर वर्ल्ड जूनियर सर्किट के फाइनल में हार गए

अमरीका के कनक झा ने मुख्य ड्रॉ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं किया था, लेकिन उन्होंने प्रारंभिक ग्रुप स्टेज में शीर्ष पर रहकर गेम रेशियो के आधार पर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. मैच के बाद मानव ने कहा कि कनक ने कुछ अच्छे अंक अर्जित किए और वह अंक भी जो मुझे उन्हें नहीं देने चाहिए थे. उन्होंने माना कि उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी तेज थे और उन्होंने लगातार बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया.
Congratulations to Manav Thakkar on winning a silver at Luxembourg 2017 @ittfworld Junior Circuit Finals!— Table Tennis India (@TableTennisInd) February 4, 2018
You have made proud! pic.twitter.com/Oc7REvSfzM
Kudos to Manav Thakkar on becoming the first Indian table tennis player to make it to the top of U-18 world rankings. You have made #India proud !!#TableTennis@TableTennisInd#ManavThakkarpic.twitter.com/zBibNeLAKI— Mohit Burman (@imohitburman) February 5, 2018
