खेल

बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने रचा इतिहास, BWF वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय

बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu) ने रविवार को राहत की सांस ली जब वह 2017 की विश्व चैंपियन नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराकर विश्व टूर फाइनल्स (BWF World Tour Finals 2018) के खिताबी मुकाबले में जीत हासिल की.

,
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने रचा इतिहास, BWF वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय

BWF world tour finals 2018 का खिताब जीतने के बाद बैडमिंटन स्टार खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu)

खास बातें

  1. पीवी सिंधू बनीं पहली भारतीय
  2. पहली बार जीता BWF वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स का खिताब
  3. जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराया
नई दिल्ली: भारत की स्टार बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu) ने रविवार को राहत की सांस ली जब वह 2017 की विश्व चैंपियन नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराकर विश्व टूर फाइनल्स (BWF World Tour Finals 2018) के खिताबी मुकाबले में जीत के साथ लंबे समय बाद किसी बड़ी प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने में सफल रहीं. सिंधू ने सीधे गेम में जीत दर्ज की और विश्व टूर फाइनल्स का खिताब जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय खिलाड़ी बनीं. लगातार तीसरी बार सत्रांत फाइनल्स में खेल रही सिंधू को पिछले साल जापान की ही अकाने यामागुची के खिलाफ शिकस्त के साथ रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा था लेकिन इस बार वह एक घंटे और दो मिनट चले मुकाबले में ओकुहारा को 21-19, 21-17 से हराकर खिताब जीतने में सफल रहीं. 

काफी समय से बड़े टूर्नामेंटों के फाइनल में जीत दर्ज करने में नाकाम रही पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu) ने जश्न के आंसुओं के साथ राहत की सांस ली. साइना नेहवाल 2011 में विश्व सुपर सीरीज फाइनल्स के फाइनल में पहुंची थी जबकि 2009 में ज्वाला गुट्टा और वी दीजू की जोड़ी मिश्रित युगल में उप विजेता रही थी. ओलंपिक और विश्व चैंपियनशिप की रजत पदक विजेता सिंधू ने अहम मौकों पर धैर्य बरकरार रखा और अधिकांश समय जापान की खिलाड़ी पर बढ़त बनाए रखी. पहले गेम में ओकुहारा ने कुछ गलतियां की जिससे सिंधू ने बढ़त बनाई. सिंधू ने कुछ अच्छे ड्राप शाट लगाए और नेट पर अच्छे अंक जुटाकर 7-3 की बढ़त बनाई लेकिन ओकुहारा ने स्कोर 5-7 कर दिया. सिंधू ने हालांकि लंबी रैली में दबदबा बनाया और वह ब्रेक तक 11-6 से आगे थी.

ओकुहारा ने इसके बाद वापसी की और 16-16 के स्कोर पर बराबरी हासिल कर ली. जापान की खिलाड़ी एक समय 6-14 से पीछे थी लेकिन अगले 12 में से 10 अंक जीतकर स्कोर बराबर करने में सफल रहीं. ओकुहारा ने हालांकि इसके बाद दो स्मैश बाहर मारकर सिंधू को 19-17 से बढ़त बनाने का मौका दिया. पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu) को इसके बाद तीन गेम प्वाइंट मिले. ओकुहारा ने दो गेम प्वाइंट बचाए लेकिन सिंधू ने शानदार ड्राप शाट के साथ पहला गेम जीत लिया. 

 
दूसरे गेम में भी पीवी सिंधू (PV Sindhu) ने ओकुहारा को लंबी रैली में उलझाकर 6-4 की बढ़त बनाई लेकिन जापान की खिलाड़ी ने 7-7 पर बराबरी हासिल कर ली. सिंधू हालांकि ब्रेक तक 11-9 की बढ़त बनाने में सफल रही. ओकुहारा ने 12-13 और फिर 16-17 के स्कोर से सिंधू पर दबाव बनाए रखा. ओकुहारा ने नेट पर शाट उलझाकर सिंधू को 18-16 की बढ़त बनाने का मौका दिया. सिंधू ने लंबी रैली का अंत स्मैश के साथ करते हुए स्कोर 19-16 किया. सिंधू ने 19-17 के स्कोर पर नेट पर भाग्यशाली अंक के साथ तीन मैच प्वाइंट हासिल किए और फिर तुरंत अगला अंक जीतकर गेम, मैच और खिताब अपने नाम किया. 

टिप्पणियां
देखें वीडियो-


(इनपुट भाषा से)


PV SindhuBWF world tour finals 2018Nozomi Okuhara

