बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने रचा इतिहास, BWF वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara to win BWF World Tour finals title. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yNup9lIVTJ— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018
Congratulations #PVSindhu on becoming the first Indian to win the Badminton World Federation BWF World Tour Grand Finals. #BWFWorldTourFinalspic.twitter.com/MdHwnLUUlP— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 16, 2018
