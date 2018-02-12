NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
खेल

WINTER OLYMPICS: यह इतिहास रच डाला अमरीका के 17 साल के रेड गेरार्ड ने

वास्तव में रेड गेरार्ड की यह उपलब्धि बहुत ही बड़ी है. इस को किसी के लिए भी मिटा पाना आसान होने नहीं जा रहा

,
खास बातें

  1. अंतिम प्रयास में 87.16 अंक के साथ स्नोबोर्ड लैंड कर पाया पहला स्थान
  2. गेरार्ड ने कनाडा के मैक्स पैरट और मार्क मैकमोरिस को पीछे छोड़ा
  3. स्कीआथलॉन में नार्वे के सिमेन हेगस्टाड क्रुइगेर ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता
नई दिल्ली: अमरीका के सत्रह वर्षीय  रेड गेरार्ड ने प्योंगचांग शीतकालीन ओलंपिक में अमरीका को पहला स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया. इस युवा खिलाड़ी ने स्लोपस्टाइल में अंतिम प्रयास में 87.16 अंक के साथ स्नोबोर्ड लैंड कर पहला स्थान हासिल किया. और इसी के साथ ही उन्होंने एक इतिहास रच दिया. 
  पहला स्थान हासिल करने के साथ ही  गेरार्ड ने कनाडा के मैक्स पैरट और मार्क मैकमोरिस को पीछे छोड़ा जिन्होंने क्रमश: रजत और कांस्य पदक अपनी झोली में डाले.मैकमोरिस ने जीवटता का परिचय देते हुए कांस्य पदक जीता. पिछले साल स्नोबोर्डिंग दुर्घटना में उनकी 17 हड्डियां टूट गई थीं और फेफड़ों में काफी चोट आयी थी. उन्होंने मौत को मात देकर उन्हों खेल में शानदार वापसी की.मैकमोरिस ने चार साल पहले सोच्ची में भी कांस्य पदक जीता था, जिससे यह उनका दूसरा कांसा रहा
यह भी पढ़ें : किम जोंग-उन की बहन किम यो-जोंग जाएंगी दक्षिण कोरिया की यात्रा पर

पुरुषों की स्कीआथलॉन में नार्वे के सिमेन हेगस्टाड क्रुइगेर ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता। स्पर्धा की शुरूआत में लड़खड़ा कर गिरने वाले क्रुइगेर ने शानदार वापसी की. पुरुषों की 5000 मीटर स्पीड स्केटिंग में अपना दबदबा कायम रखते हुए नीदरलैंड के स्वेन क्रामेर ने लगातार तीसरा स्वर्ण जीता. 10 किलोमीटर स्प्रिंट बियाथलॉन में जर्मनी के अर्नड पीफ्फर ने फ्रांस के मार्टिन फोरकाडे को पछाड़ कर स्वर्ण आपने नाम किया. 

VIDEO : नॉर्थ-ईस्ट में फुटबॉल की दीवानगी बहुत ही तेजी से बढ़ रही है. 
गेरार्ड की बात करें, तो वह इन खेलों में इस शताब्दी (साल 2000 से) में जन्म लेने वाले पहले पदक विजेता बने. 29 जुलाई 2000 को जन्में गेरार्ड शीतकालीन ओलंपिक के दूसरे सबसे युवा पदक विजेता हैं.

 


