WINTER OLYMPICS: यह इतिहास रच डाला अमरीका के 17 साल के रेड गेरार्ड ने

पहला स्थान हासिल करने के साथ ही गेरार्ड ने कनाडा के मैक्स पैरट और मार्क मैकमोरिस को पीछे छोड़ा जिन्होंने क्रमश: रजत और कांस्य पदक अपनी झोली में डाले.मैकमोरिस ने जीवटता का परिचय देते हुए कांस्य पदक जीता. पिछले साल स्नोबोर्डिंग दुर्घटना में उनकी 17 हड्डियां टूट गई थीं और फेफड़ों में काफी चोट आयी थी. उन्होंने मौत को मात देकर उन्हों खेल में शानदार वापसी की.मैकमोरिस ने चार साल पहले सोच्ची में भी कांस्य पदक जीता था, जिससे यह उनका दूसरा कांसा रहा
The youngest competitor in the event takes a gold medal after a stunning comeback win in the men's slopestyle final. https://t.co/FCfId1y8SD— NPR (@NPR) February 11, 2018
Red Gerard, of the United States, holds the American flag after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. pic.twitter.com/CGpj2wWLTu— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement