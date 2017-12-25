NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद एक और कपल हुआ Honeymoon के लिए रवाना, देखें Photos

भारती सिंह पूरे 1 महीने के लिए पति हर्ष के साथ यूरोप की सैर करने निकल पड़ी हैं. रविवार शाम जोड़ी मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से रवाना हुई. भारती और हर्ष ने अपने हनीमून की तस्वीरें साझा की है.

,
845 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद एक और कपल हुआ Honeymoon के लिए रवाना, देखें Photos

भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष ने 3 दिसंबर को गोवा में शादी की थी.

खास बातें

  1. हनीमून के लिए रवाना हुए भारती और हर्ष
  2. 1 महीने तक यूरोप की सैर करेगा कपल
  3. भारती से उम्र में 7 साल छोटे हैं हर्ष
नई दिल्ली: विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा की हनीमून तस्वीरें हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थीं. विराट-अनुष्का के बाद एक और कपल हनीमून के लिए रवाना हो गया है. इंडिया की मशहूर कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह (33) ने 3 दिसंबर को गोवा में मंगेतर हर्ष लिंबचिया के साथ सात फेरे लिए. भारती-हर्ष की डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के बाद यह स्टार कपल हनीमून के लिए रवाना हो चुका है. इसकी जानकारी खुद भारती ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दी है. उनकी ताजा पोस्ट के मुताबिक, वे हर्ष के साथ पूरे 1 महीने के लिए यूरोप की सैर करने निकल पड़ी हैं. रविवार शाम जोड़ी मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से पहले दुबई के लिए रवाना हुई. भारती और हर्ष ने अपने हनीमून की तस्वीरें साझा की है, जिसमें जोड़ी क्रिसमस एन्जॉय करती नजर आ रही है. टीवी कपल गुरमीत चौधरी और देबिना बनर्जी भी इनके साथ दुबई में क्रिसमस एन्जॉय करते दिखे.

हनीमून तस्वीरों के चलते ट्रोल हुए विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा, देखकर हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे आप...
 
 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन से शाहरुख खान के बेटे तक, करण जौहर की पार्टी में शामिल हुए ये सेलेब्स

मालूम हो कि, दिसंबर की शुरुआत में भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया ने धूमधाम से गोवा में शादी रचाई. मेहंदी, हल्दी, फेरे से लेकर इनके रिसेप्शन की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी. इस शादी में तमाम टीवी सेलेब्स शामिल हुए थे.
 
Ooh la la! रेस्टोरेंट में पति को Kiss करती दिखीं रिया सेन, सामने आई हनीमून फोटो

बता दें, हर्ष पेशे से स्क्रिप्ट राइटर हैं और दोनों एक-दूसरे को करीब 8 साल से डेट कर रहे हैं. इसी साल जून में 'झलक दिखला जा' से एलिमिनेट होने के ठीक बाद दोनों की सगाई हुई, जिसमें इनके फैमिली मेंबर्स शामिल हुए थे. उम्र में भारती हर्ष से बड़ी हैं. दोनों में तकरीबन 7 साल का अंतर है. 

VIDEO: स्वारा भास्कर से खास बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

845 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 'कुछ ऐसे' विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा को स्टीव स्मिथ ने दिया 'बड़ा झटका' ...गया यह 'बड़ा अवार्ड' हाथ से ?
Bharti SinghVirat KohliAnushka Sharma

Advertisement

 
 
 