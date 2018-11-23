NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

कपिल शर्मा को अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया सुखी विवाहित जीवन का मंत्र, बोले- जब भी बीवी गुस्से में हो तो...

कपिल शर्मा दिसंबर में शादी करने जा रहे हैं. कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 10' का फिनाले एपिसोड अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) के साथ शूट किया और दिलचस्प बातचीत की.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कपिल शर्मा को अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया सुखी विवाहित जीवन का मंत्र, बोले- जब भी बीवी गुस्से में हो तो...

कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने अमिताभ बच्चन को अपनी शादी पर किया इनवाइट

खास बातें

  1. केबासी 10 के ग्रैंड फिनाले में आएंगे कपिल शर्मा
  2. जल्द ही अपना नया शो लेकर आ रहे हैं
  3. अमिताभ बच्चन को शादी पर किया इनवाइट
नई दिल्ली: कपिल शर्मा दिसंबर में शादी करने जा रहे हैं, ये खबर काफी जोर-शोर के साथ चल रही है. कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 10 (Kaun Banega Crorepati 10)' का फिनाले एपिसोड अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) के साथ शूट किया. इस एपिसोड में कपिल शर्मा पर्यावरणविद रवि कालरा के एनजीओ 'द अर्थ सेवियर्स फाउंडेशन' को सपोर्ट करने आए थे. वैसे भी कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) जल्द ही सोनी टीवी पर अपने नए शो के साथ दस्तक देने वाले हैं. लेकिन KBC 10 के सेट पर अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने उन्हें सुखी विवाहित जीवन के टिप्स भी दिए.

 
खेसारी लाल यादव ने स्टेज पर लगा दी आग, 'किरिया खा के कहिले' के Video ने मचाया कोहराम

केबीसी के सेट पर जब कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) की मुलाकात अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) से हुई थी तो उनकी खुशी का कोई ठिकाना ही नहीं रहा. कपिल शर्मा ने अमिताभ बच्चन को केबीसी की सफलता पर बधाई थी. लेकिन बात उस समय दिलचस्प मोड़ पर पहुंच गई जब अमिताभ बच्चन ने कपिल शर्मा को उनकी शादी और नए शो के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं. अब कपिल शर्मा ठहरे कॉमेडियन, उनका हर अंदाज कुछ हटकर होता है. कपिल शर्मा ने अमिताभ बच्चन से सुखी विवाहित जीवन के टिप्स मांगे.

 
कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) की इस रिक्वेस्ट पर अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने कहा, "मैं आपको परमानेंट गुरु मंत्र देता हूं, जो उम्रभर आपके काम आएगा- हमेशा सॉरी कहें! किसी भी समय जब आपको लगे कि चीजें हाथ से बाहर हो रही हैं तो सॉरी कह दें. ये शब्द किसी भी विवाहित जोड़े की जिंदगी को सुखी बनाने के लिए काफी है. जब भी भी गुस्से में हो तो उनको 'सॉरी' कह दें."

टिप्पणियां
Zero: शाहरुख खान ने पेश की बऊआ की धमाकेदार झलक, बोले- हम जैसे लौंडों से देखके प्यार नहीं होता बहिनजी...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on


सपना चौधरी ने घूंघट में मचाया धमाल, 'दिल पे चोट मारेगी...' गाने पर लगाए ठुमके- देखें Video

कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने सुनहरा मौका देखते हुए कपिल शर्मा को अपनी शादी के लिए इनवाइट कर लिया. कपिल शर्मा बोले, "अमिताभ सर आपको मेरी शादी में आना होगा!" कपिल शर्मा ने इसके लिए हां कह दी. लेकिन कपिल यहीं नहीं रुके और अमिताभ बच्चन से बोले, "अब आपने नेशनल टीवी पे हां कहा है तो अब आपको आना ही होगा!"
 
 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: कराची के क्लिफ्टन इलाके में चीन के वाणिज्य दूतावास के निकट गोलीबारी में दो पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत : जियो न्यूज़
Kapil Sharma Marriage Datecomedian kapil sharmaAmitabh bachchan KBC 10Kapil Sharma Viral VideoViral video

Advertisement

 
 
 