कपिल शर्मा ने अर्चना पूरण सिंह के लिए गाया गाना 'हमें तुमसे प्यार कितना...', मिला ये रिएक्शन- देखें Video

"Humein tumse pyaar kitna".... my favorite song... aur woh bhi dedicated to me by @kapilsharma BHAI WAH! #mastionset #timepass #pardekepeeche #TKSS @banijayasia @sonytvofficial Earrings: @the_jewel_gallery

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on Oct 8, 2019 at 3:10am PDT