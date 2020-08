आरती सिंह ने 'सात समुंदर पार' गाने पर किया धमाकेदार डांस, Video ने मचाई सोशल मीडिया पर धूम

I had wanted to upload this on International dance day..as dance is something which is very close to my heart..! Coming from a family which has some amazing dancers because of which dance runs in my blood.. I have always loved the art of dance since my childhood days! Bollywood style of dance is a part of my soul..! I have grown up dancing on morni baga maa, mere hathon mein nau nau chudiyan , teri payalia, saat samundar paarn and mera piya ghar aaaya! I also love international dance forms like hip hop and freestyle, but my heart will always remain with Bollywood music and dance! As I don't really understand english songs too much! ... I have always been dil se filmy and I am very proud of it! Agar iss duniyan mein mere liye dance ki koi chavi hai toh vo hai Shreedeviji , Madhuriji, mere Chichi mama, Karishma Kapoor, Divya Bharati, Mithun Da and a few more favourites! For me, it was always about wanting to learn dance and become better at it..! Right now this isn't my best, but I try my best to do as much as I can and it makes me happy ..and eventually the happiness is what matters in the end! . Outfit: @raisin.global

