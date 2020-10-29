अविका गौर ने कम किया 13 कि.ग्रा वजन, साड़ी में Photos शेयर कर बोलीं- आज भी याद है वो रात जब...

I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones. Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn't stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me. Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let's make self-love cool! - Love & Light Avika

