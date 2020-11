बालिका वधू एक्ट्रेस अविका गौर ने शेयर की गाउन में खूबसूरत Photos, बोलीं- मुझे यहां तक पहुंचने के लिए...

Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth. When I looked at various successful people(actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time. Even when I used to think of my own story, I used to think that maybe I just got lucky to get so much so early in life. But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal - a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal. It's easy to think that everyone got it easy, that they didn't really deserve it, but we never know the whole story, do we? So, maybe we should give everyone the benefit of doubt & try to get to know their story. This thought has made me a better listener, so that I could learn from EVERYONE'S experience. Recently, my driver shared his dream of becoming a chef with me. I also learnt a deeper level of empathy from my assistant's story. There are so many amazing stories to learn from, so maybe we should all try to learn & grow as much as we can before we let our perceptions take over. What's your story?

