NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

Bigg Boss 11: स्पेशल पावर के साथ घर में एंट्री करेंगी Arshi Khan, टास्क का नाम सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

बिग बॉस के आखिरी हफ्ते में काफी कुछ नया देखने को मिलने वाला है. आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में अर्शी खान एक स्पेशल पॉवर लेकर घर में एंट्री लेने वाली हैं.

,
239 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Bigg Boss 11: स्पेशल पावर के साथ घर में एंट्री करेंगी Arshi Khan, टास्क का नाम सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Bigg Boss 11 : आज नजर आएंगी अर्शी खान

खास बातें

  1. अर्शी खान घर में लेंगी एंट्री
  2. उनके पास होगा स्पेशल पॉवर
  3. अर्शी बनेंगी संचालक व जज
नई दिल्ली: बिग बॉस के आखिरी हफ्ते में काफी कुछ नया देखने को मिलने वाला है. आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में अर्शी खान एक स्पेशल पावर लेकर घर में एंट्री लेने वाली हैं. बिग बॉस सीजन 11 के आखिरी टास्क भी काफी इंटरेस्टिंग होने वाला है, क्योंकि इस बार टास्क 'मीन' यानी 'मतलबी' होने वाला है. इसमें घरवालों को यह निर्णय लेना होगा कि पिछले 3 महीने में सबसे ज्यादा मतलबी कंटेस्टेंट कौन रहा है. शुरू में सभी घरवाले आपसी सहमति से सबसे पहले आकाश डाडलानी को चुनते हैं और आकाश भी इस फैसले से सहमति जताते हुए अपनी फोटो बोर्ड पर जाकर लगा देते हैं.

Bigg Boss 4: डॉली बिंद्रा ने कुछ ऐसे मचाया था तहलका, जानें कौन बना था Winner

लेकिन घरवालों को सरप्राइज तब मिलता है कि जब 'रश्क-ए-कमर' गाने पर बेगम अर्शी खान घर में एंट्री लेती हैं. बेडरूम डोर ओपन होने के साथ ही अर्शी डांस करती हुईं नजर आएंगी और फिर उनका ग्रैंड वेलकम होगा. घर की नागिन कहीं जाने वाली अर्शी खान को देखने के बाद काफी लोग चौंक जाते हैं कि आखिर घर में उनकी क्यों वापसी हुई हैं. फिर पता चलता है कि एक टास्क होने वाला है, जिसका नाम है 'अर्शी चाहते हैं'.
 
इस टास्क में अर्शी संचालक और जज की भूमिका निभाएंगी. उनके पास एक स्पेशल पॉवर होगा, जोकि टास्क के खत्म होने के बाद पता चलेगा. इस टास्क के जरिए कंटेस्टेंट को जल्द ही धनी होने का मौका भी मिल सकता है और जीतने वाले को धनराशि भी प्राप्त होगी.

Bigg Boss 11: 'आवाम' की चहेती अर्शी खान की हो रही है वापसी, इस तरह पलटेंगी बाजी

आखिरी और 17वें टास्क में हर बार एक हंसी की आवाज आएगी और एक-एक करके सभी घर वाले की फोटो बोर्ड पर रखा जाएगा. बाकी के घरवाले अर्शी खान को यह सुझाव देंगे कि वह किस चीज को लेकर मतलबी हो जाते हैं और बोर्ड पर लगे शख्स के साथ ऐसा क्या किया जाए ताकि वह सबसे ज्यादा मतलबी दिखने को मजबूर हो जाए.
सबसे पहले हंसी की आवाज आने पर शिल्पा शिंदे की फोटो बोर्ड पर रखी जाती है और हर कोई नए-नए तरीके से उन्हें मतलबी पेश करने का सुझाव दिया जाता है. फिलहाल आज देखना होगा कि अर्शी खान घर में एंट्री करते ही घरवालों का क्या रिएक्शन होगा.

VIDEO: बिग बॉस सीजन-11 में सलमान खान ने लगाए ठुमके

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

239 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... लालू यादव की बढ़ सकती है मुसीबत, चारा घोटाले के एक और मामले में इसी महीने फैसला आने की उम्मीद
bigg boss 11arshi khanarshi chahte haiShilpa ShindeVikas Guptabigg boss finalebigg boss 11 finalehina khan

Advertisement

 
 
 