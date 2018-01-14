Bigg Boss Finale में शिल्पा शिंदे बनीं 'नागिन', सलमान खान ने इनका किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत'

'Swag se Swagat' kijiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur hamare top 4 finalists ka! Don't forget to catch them, tonight at 9 PM in the super-enetertaining #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/5q6Z9jJzlm— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Watch #BB11 finalist, @eyehinakhan give a graceful performance in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/kZzd7AdcM3— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
लो आ गया Bigg Boss 11 के विनर का नाम, ये मारेंगे बाजी!
Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan's dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement