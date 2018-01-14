Bigg Boss Finale में शिल्पा शिंदे बनीं 'नागिन', सलमान खान ने इनका किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत'

'Swag se Swagat' kijiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur hamare top 4 finalists ka! Don't forget to catch them, tonight at 9 PM in the super-enetertaining #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/5q6Z9jJzlm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan's dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

आज रात बिग बॉस-11 का फिनाले होने वाला है और एपिसोड पहले ही शूट हो चुका है. फिनाले में शिल्पा शिंदे, विकास गुप्ता, हिना खान और पुनीश शर्मा में मुकाबला है. इन चार लोगों में सिर्फ कॉमनर पुनीश, मुकाबले से पहले ही बाहर हो जाएंगे और बाकी तीन सेलेब्रिटीज के बीच महा-मुकाबला होगा. बता दें, फिनाले एपिसोड में आज आपको ढेर सारे एंटरटेनिंग डांस परफॉर्मेंस देखने को मिलेंगे. एपिसोड की शुरुआत सलमान खान की डांस परफॉर्मेंस से होगी, जिसमें वह चारों फाइनलिस्ट शिल्पा शिंदे, विकास गुप्ता, हिना खान और पुनीश शर्मा का स्वैग से स्वागत करेंगे.बिग बॉस 11 के पूरे सीजन में हमें शिल्पा शिंदे और विकास गुप्ता की नोक-झोंक देखने को मिली. फिनाले एपिसोड में भी दोनों का इमोशनल अत्याचार दर्शकों के सामने आएगा. जी हां, शिल्पा नागिन बनेंगी और विकास सपेरा बन ऑडियंस को एंटरटेन करेंगे.आज के एपिसोड में हिना खान की दो जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस आपको देखने को मिलेगी. दोनों ही एक्ट में वह अपनी अदाओं का जलवा दिखाएंगी.पहले एक्ट में वह करीना कपूर की फिल्म 'हीरोइन' के गाने पर थिरकेंगी, जबकि दूसरे में अपने दोनों करीबी दोस्त लव त्यागी और प्रयांक शर्मा के साथ डांस करती नजर आएंगी.हिना खान, शिल्पा शिंदे और विकास गुप्ता में से ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि शिल्पा शिंदे विजेता हो सकती हैं क्योंकि उनको लेकर जबरदस्त हाइप है और हर जगह से यही खबरें आ रही हैं कि शिल्पा शिंदे ही जीतेंगी. ट्विटर पर भी कुछ ऐसा ही ट्रेंड कर रहा है. सट्टा बाजार में भी शिल्पा शिंदे को लेकर ही बड़ा दांव चल रहा है. लेकिन फिनाले का रिजल्ट देखना दिलचस्प होगा क्योंकि चाहे कितने भी कयास लगा लिए जाएं जनता के मूड को भांपना आसान नहीं है.