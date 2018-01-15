Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान को हराकर 'अंगूरी भाभी' ने जीती ट्रॉफी, जानें शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन

खास बातें शिल्पा शिंदे ने जीता बिग बॉस सीजन 11 एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड रोमित राज ने दी शिल्पा को बढ़ाई शिल्पा की जीत पर भड़के हिना खान के फैन्स

And the winning momen



AAAAAH SHILPA SHINDE..

So so so so proud to have supported you from the very beginning.. thankyou for being YOU and never being apologetic about it.#ShilpaShinde#BBFinalepic.twitter.com/RT10UlEtun — Vipra. (@Viipra) January 14, 2018

What a turn of events in #ShilpaShinde 's life. After being banned by almost everyone in the industry, she is the WINNER today. Fantastic! Congratulations galore Congrats to @eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 too for making it so far . You both should be proud of urself. #BB11Finale — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) January 14, 2018

Thank God @BiggBoss & @EndemolShineIND made the right choice and choose #ShilpaShinde as winner!



Otherwise, I just can't imagine the wrath of #ShilpaShinde fandom!!!



The biggest Fandom ever! #BB11#ShilpaShinde — Suresh Shaha (@lordsuresh) January 14, 2018

Yes yes yes yes yes

SHILPA SHINDE IS THE WINNER

I LOVE YOU SHILPA#BB11Finale#ShilpaShindeForTheWin — Maryam (@YaaniKHadhHai) January 14, 2018

Super Sunday wooow ....mehnat rang layi ...Sacchayi ki Jeet hui hai — Mohit yadav (@Mohitya78506672) January 14, 2018

She came, They saw, and She won...

I feel so proud that i supported her from the very beginning..

A beautiful soul deserves beautiful things in life...

Congratulations on your achievement!#BB11Finale#BB11WinnerShilpaShinde#WELOVEYOU#ShilpaShinde — Sabnam Begum (@BegumSabnam) January 15, 2018

Today is win of humanity all I can say India and everyone else love you #ShilpaShinde . Vikas u won’t get wife like shilpa in your life ... #shikaskishaadi#ShiKas#BB11 — Richa Srivastava (@richasrivas79) January 15, 2018

When India wins a cricket match against any other opponent , I got the same feeling yesterday when #ShilpaShinde won the #BB11 .It was victory for each and everyone of us. @HerdHUSH@shindeashutosh@ColorsTV@BeingSalmanKhan@BiggBoss . Kudos to everyone — Prashant Joshi (@pointblankprash) January 15, 2018

So disappointed #hinakhan deserved to win!!! Im not a fan of vikas but he even deserved it over shilpa as he played the game on a GAME show like Hina played it! All shilpa did was be evil and COOK! #BigBoss#bigboss11winner#HinaKhanwinninghearts — Henna (@Henna_999) January 15, 2018

I kind of happy that shilpa won because seeing the past winners they are upto not doing anything

Manveer gurjar, Gautam Gulati, Gauhar Khan, Juhi Parmar, VINDU DARA singh

(dnt mean to hurt their fans)

For ur our Sherkhan is best#HinaKhan — #HinaJeetegi (@HinainBB) January 15, 2018

Shilpa hs proved nothing.. #HitenTejwani#VikasGupta#Hinakhan were way more deserving thn her! Everybody knew that shilpa was fixed winner from day 1. — Vaibhavi Singh (@Vaibhavi2814) January 15, 2018

She is gonna emerge as a Star. See you soon #HinaKhan Shine as bright as your beautiful smile. Strongest lady of #BiggBoss so far. pic.twitter.com/Na0iP6sGTa — kinnari wagh (@kinnariwagh90) January 15, 2018

105 दिन बिग बॉस के घर में बंद रहने के बाद आखिरकार शिल्पा शिंदे ने सीजन 11 का टाइटल अपने नाम कर लिया है. टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान को हराकर शिल्पा ने यह खिताब अपने नाम किया है. 'भाबी जी घर पर हैं' में अंगूरी भाभी का किरदार निभाकर मशहूर हुईं शिल्पा शिंदे शुरू से ही अपने व्यवहार की वजह से घर के सदस्यों की चहेती बनी हुई थीं, और उन्होंने आखिर तक एक जैसा रवैया ही अपनाया. उन्होंने घर के अंदर के सदस्यों के साथ ही घर के बाहर के लोगों का भी दिल जीता. उनका विकास के साथ झगड़ा भी खूब रंग लाया और किचन पर उनका कब्जा आखिर तक बरकरार रहा.सीजन की शुरुआत से आखिर तक फैन्स ने शिल्पा का बेहद साथ दिया. हर बार उन्हें एलिमिनेशन से भी बचाया. जैसे ही शिल्पा के विजेता बनने की खबर सामने आई, वैसे ही ट्विटर पर उनके लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई. ट्विटर पर शिल्पा शिंदे ट्रेंड करने लगी और उनकी जीत पर 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए गए. शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड रोमित राज ने भी उन्हें बधाई दी.पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन...एक और ट्विटर पर शिल्पा शिंदे की जीत का जश्न मना, तो किन्ही लोगों ने इसे गलत ठहराते हुए हिना खान को असली विजेता बताया.सीजन जीतकर शिल्पा शिंदे ने हिना खान को हराया. इस तरह ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान का ड्रामा रंग नहीं ला सका. लेकिन उन्होंने शिल्पा शिंदे को अच्छी टक्कर दी. हिना खान भी जानती थीं कि वे शिल्पा की लोकप्रियता को टक्कर नहीं दे सकेंगी और इसका इशारा फिनाले में उस समय मिल गया था, जब हिना ने कहा कि विजेता शिल्पा ही होंगी.