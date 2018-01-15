Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान को हराकर 'अंगूरी भाभी' ने जीती ट्रॉफी, जानें शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन

सीजन की शुरुआत से आखिर तक फैन्स ने शिल्पा का बेहद साथ दिया. हर बार उन्हें एलिमिनेशन से भी बचाया. जैसे ही शिल्पा के विजेता बनने की खबर सामने आई, वैसे ही ट्विटर पर उनके लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई. ट्विटर पर शिल्पा शिंदे ट्रेंड करने लगी और उनकी जीत पर 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए गए. शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड रोमित राज ने भी उन्हें बधाई दी.
And the winning momen— Vipra. (@Viipra) January 14, 2018
AAAAAH SHILPA SHINDE..
So so so so proud to have supported you from the very beginning.. thankyou for being YOU and never being apologetic about it.#ShilpaShinde#BBFinalepic.twitter.com/RT10UlEtun
Most deserving & Best Contestant Wins Tonight with all the love & unconditional support of #Shilpians#BB11#BiggBoss11#BiggBossFinale#BB11Update#ColorsTV#Fans#BiggBoss#BB11Finale#ShilpaShinde#Shilpa#heartiestcongratulations— Romit Raj Prasher (@RajRomit) January 14, 2018
What a turn of events in #ShilpaShinde 's life. After being banned by almost everyone in the industry, she is the WINNER today. Fantastic! Congratulations galore Congrats to @eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 too for making it so far . You both should be proud of urself. #BB11Finale— Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) January 14, 2018
Thank God @BiggBoss & @EndemolShineIND made the right choice and choose #ShilpaShinde as winner!— Suresh Shaha (@lordsuresh) January 14, 2018
Otherwise, I just can't imagine the wrath of #ShilpaShinde fandom!!!
The biggest Fandom ever! #BB11#ShilpaShinde
Shilpa Shinde Wins #BiggBoss11. Undoubtedly Much Deserved Winner. Kudos To Her & Her Fans. #BiggBoss11Winner#BB11Finale#BB11#ShilpaShindepic.twitter.com/YqwI5meZEo— Gaurav Yadav (@gaurav9799) January 15, 2018
Yes yes yes yes yes— Maryam (@YaaniKHadhHai) January 14, 2018
SHILPA SHINDE IS THE WINNER
I LOVE YOU SHILPA#BB11Finale#ShilpaShindeForTheWin
Jeettttttt gayyiiiiiiiii Shilpaaaaaaaa Congratulations @shindeshilpas#DeservingWinnerShilpaShinde#BiggBoss11#BB11Finale— Nisha (@nishuu93) January 14, 2018
Wow can't explain for shilpa for win bigg boss 11. Amazing.... #shilpashinde@BeingSalmanKhan@isalilsand@BiggBoss— Rajesh chuhan (@BeinggRajesh) January 14, 2018
Super Sunday wooow ....mehnat rang layi ...Sacchayi ki Jeet hui hai— Mohit yadav (@Mohitya78506672) January 14, 2018
She came, They saw, and She won...— Sabnam Begum (@BegumSabnam) January 15, 2018
I feel so proud that i supported her from the very beginning..
A beautiful soul deserves beautiful things in life...
Congratulations on your achievement!#BB11Finale#BB11WinnerShilpaShinde#WELOVEYOU#ShilpaShinde
Today is win of humanity all I can say India and everyone else love you #ShilpaShinde . Vikas u won’t get wife like shilpa in your life ... #shikaskishaadi#ShiKas#BB11— Richa Srivastava (@richasrivas79) January 15, 2018
Bigg Boss 11 Finale: अक्षय कुमार ने कुछ ऐसे उड़ाया ढिंचैक पूजा का मजाक, हंस-हंस कर सलमान खान के निकले आंसू
When India wins a cricket match against any other opponent , I got the same feeling yesterday when #ShilpaShinde won the #BB11 .It was victory for each and everyone of us. @HerdHUSH@shindeashutosh@ColorsTV@BeingSalmanKhan@BiggBoss . Kudos to everyone— Prashant Joshi (@pointblankprash) January 15, 2018
So disappointed #hinakhan deserved to win!!! Im not a fan of vikas but he even deserved it over shilpa as he played the game on a GAME show like Hina played it! All shilpa did was be evil and COOK! #BigBoss#bigboss11winner#HinaKhanwinninghearts— Henna (@Henna_999) January 15, 2018
I kind of happy that shilpa won because seeing the past winners they are upto not doing anything— #HinaJeetegi (@HinainBB) January 15, 2018
Manveer gurjar, Gautam Gulati, Gauhar Khan, Juhi Parmar, VINDU DARA singh
(dnt mean to hurt their fans)
For ur our Sherkhan is best#HinaKhan
Shilpa hs proved nothing.. #HitenTejwani#VikasGupta#Hinakhan were way more deserving thn her! Everybody knew that shilpa was fixed winner from day 1.— Vaibhavi Singh (@Vaibhavi2814) January 15, 2018
If not #VikasGupta than #HinaKhan should be winner of #BiggBoss11Finale .it's very predictable and disappointing than woman who bullied,tortured becomes the winner.Never watch #BB11 next season.@rajcheerfull@EndemolShineIND— Meghà (@Ermegha19) January 15, 2018
सीजन जीतकर शिल्पा शिंदे ने हिना खान को हराया. इस तरह ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान का ड्रामा रंग नहीं ला सका. लेकिन उन्होंने शिल्पा शिंदे को अच्छी टक्कर दी. हिना खान भी जानती थीं कि वे शिल्पा की लोकप्रियता को टक्कर नहीं दे सकेंगी और इसका इशारा फिनाले में उस समय मिल गया था, जब हिना ने कहा कि विजेता शिल्पा ही होंगी.
She is gonna emerge as a Star. See you soon #HinaKhan Shine as bright as your beautiful smile. Strongest lady of #BiggBoss so far. pic.twitter.com/Na0iP6sGTa— kinnari wagh (@kinnariwagh90) January 15, 2018
