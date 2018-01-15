NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान को हराकर 'अंगूरी भाभी' ने जीती ट्रॉफी, जानें शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन

सीजन की शुरुआत से आखिर तक फैन्स ने शिल्पा का बेहद साथ दिया. हर बार उन्हें एलिमिनेशन से भी बचाया. जैसे ही शिल्पा के विजेता बनने की खबर सामने आई, वैसे ही ट्विटर पर उनके लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई.

बिग बॉस 11 की विजेता बनीं शिल्पा शिंदे.

खास बातें

  1. शिल्पा शिंदे ने जीता बिग बॉस सीजन 11
  2. एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड रोमित राज ने दी शिल्पा को बढ़ाई
  3. शिल्पा की जीत पर भड़के हिना खान के फैन्स
नई दिल्ली: 105 दिन बिग बॉस के घर में बंद रहने के बाद आखिरकार शिल्पा शिंदे ने सीजन 11 का टाइटल अपने नाम कर लिया है. टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान को हराकर शिल्पा ने यह खिताब अपने नाम किया है. 'भाबी जी घर पर हैं' में अंगूरी भाभी का किरदार निभाकर मशहूर हुईं शिल्पा शिंदे शुरू से ही अपने व्यवहार की वजह से घर के सदस्यों की चहेती बनी हुई थीं, और उन्होंने आखिर तक एक जैसा रवैया ही अपनाया. उन्होंने घर के अंदर के सदस्यों के साथ ही घर के बाहर के लोगों का भी दिल जीता. उनका विकास के साथ झगड़ा भी खूब रंग लाया और किचन पर उनका कब्जा आखिर तक बरकरार रहा. 

  सीजन की शुरुआत से आखिर तक फैन्स ने शिल्पा का बेहद साथ दिया. हर बार उन्हें एलिमिनेशन से भी बचाया. जैसे ही शिल्पा के विजेता बनने की खबर सामने आई, वैसे ही ट्विटर पर उनके लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई. ट्विटर पर शिल्पा शिंदे ट्रेंड करने लगी और उनकी जीत पर 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए गए. शिल्पा शिंदे के एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड रोमित राज ने भी उन्हें बधाई दी.

एक और ट्विटर पर शिल्पा शिंदे की जीत का जश्न मना, तो किन्ही लोगों ने इसे गलत ठहराते हुए हिना खान को असली विजेता बताया.
  सीजन जीतकर शिल्पा शिंदे ने हिना खान को हराया. इस तरह ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान का ड्रामा रंग नहीं ला सका. लेकिन उन्होंने शिल्पा शिंदे को अच्छी टक्कर दी. हिना खान भी जानती थीं कि वे शिल्पा की लोकप्रियता को टक्कर नहीं दे सकेंगी और इसका इशारा फिनाले में उस समय मिल गया था, जब हिना ने कहा कि विजेता शिल्पा ही होंगी.

