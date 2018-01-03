Bigg Boss 11: घर में होने वाली है सेलिब्रिटी हिना-शिल्पा और कामनर्स पुनीश-लव की Fight, देखें Video

खास बातें आज होगी कॉमनर्स बनाम सेलिब्रिटी में फाइट हिना-शिल्पा और पुनीश-लव में दिखेगी टक्कर एकमात्र कंटेस्टेंट जो जाएगा फिनाले वीक में

It's now Commoners vs Celebrities in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/cQ5XViQ4XH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

It's a clear divide between Commoners and Celebrities in the #BB11 house. Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/NG5OapROI7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 3, 2018

Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma team up against @eyehinakhan. Catch all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/AW3M6q1OI6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

बिग बॉस के घर में आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में यह निर्णय हो जाएगा कि 'बीबी माउंटेन टास्क' जीतकर कौन फिनाले वीक में जाने वाला पहला कंटेस्टेंट बनता है. फिलहाल आज कई ऐसे चौंकने वाले सीन भी देखने को मिलेंगे, जोकि दर्शकों को काफी मजा आने वाला है. शुरुआत से काफी अच्छे दोस्त रहे लव त्यागी और हिना खान की दोस्ती में दरार तो देखने को मिलेगा ही साथ में सेलिब्रिटी बनाम कॉमनर्स की लड़ाई देखी जाएगी. एक ओर जहां सेलिब्रिटी में हिना खान और शिल्पा शिंदे एकजुट होकर खेलते हुए नजर आएंगी तो वहीं पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी भी मिलकर टास्क में अपनी पकड़ बनाए रहेंगे.बुधवार को आने वाले एपिसोड में हिना खान अपने सेलिब्रिटी कंटेंडर साथी शिल्पा शिंदे और विकास गुप्ता की मदद करते हुए नजर आने वाली हैं. आकाश डाडलानी को एक प्लान के तहत टास्क से बाहर कर दिया जाएगा. पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी एक स्ट्रेटजी बनाकर विकास गुप्ता को भी टास्क से बाहर करने की पुरजोर कोशिश करेंगे. वहीं घर की दो महिला सदस्य हिना खान और शिल्पा शिंदे मिलकर टास्क को जीतने के लिए नई स्ट्रेटजी बनाते हुए दिखेंगी. फिलहाल देखना होगा कि आज के टास्क में कौन दो खिलाड़ी विजयी होते हैं.बता दें कि जीतने वाले दो विजयी खिलाड़ियों में से एक कंटेस्टेंट फिनाले में सीधे-सीधे जा सकता है. मीडिया में आई खबरों के मुताबिक पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी इस टास्क को जीत सकते है.इतना ही नहीं, इस हफ्ते लाइव वोटिंग भी होगी, जिसमें यह फैसला लिया जाएगा कि घर से बेघर कौन दो सदस्य हो सकते हैं. फिनाले वीक में कुल 4 सदस्य बचेंगे.