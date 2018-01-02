NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bigg Boss 11: तो क्या फिनाले में पहुंचने वाले पहले कंटेंस्टेंट बन गए पुनीश शर्मा!

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर है और इस हफ्ते काफी चहल-पहल देखने को मिल रही है. सेमीफाइनल वीक में कुल 6 कंटेस्टेंट में फिनाले तक पहुंचने के लिए घमासान देखने को मिल रहा है. बिग बॉस में इस हफ्ते 'बीबी माउंटेन टास्क' मिला है.

खास बातें

  1. माउंटेन टास्क के विजेता बनेगा फिनाले में जाने वाला पहला कंटेस्टेंट
  2. टास्ट में दिखाना होगा कंटेस्टेंट को दम
  3. पुनीश शर्मा जा सकते हैं फिनाले
नई दिल्ली: बिग बॉस सीजन 11 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर है और इस हफ्ते काफी चहल-पहल देखने को मिल रही है. सेमीफाइनल वीक में कुल 6 कंटेस्टेंट में फिनाले तक पहुंचने के लिए घमासान देखने को मिल रहा है. बिग बॉस में इस हफ्ते 'बीबी माउंटेन टास्क' मिला है. सभी कंटेस्टेंट के पास एक-दूसरे के नाम का बैग है, जिसमें थर्माकोल बीन भरी हुई है. पीछे खड़े कंटेस्टेंट को दूसरे वाले का बैग खाली करना होगा. जिन दो सदस्यों के बैग में सबसे ज्यादा बीन बचते हैं तो ऐसे में बैग पर लिखे दो सदस्यों में से एक कंटेस्टेंट सीधे फिनाले में पहुंच जाएगा.

यानी टास्क में दो कंटेंडर चुने जाएंगे, लेकिन सिर्फ एक ही फिनाले वीक में जा पाएगा. मीडिया में आई खबरों के अनुसार पुनीश शर्मा इस टास्क को जीतकर फिनाले वीक में जाने वाले पहले सदस्य बन जाएंगे. फिलहाल अभी तक इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं है.
सोमवार को हुए नॉमिनेशन स्पेशल में काफी रोमांच देखने को मिला. पहले पोजिशन से छठवें पोजिशन तक कंटेस्टेंट को विचार विमर्श करके खड़े होने के लिए बिग बॉस ने आदेश दिया, काफी बहस होने के बाद पहले और दूसरे स्थान पर आकाश और पुनीश खड़े हुए, जिसका फायदा नॉमिनेशन से बाहर रहने के लिए मिला. लेकिन बिग बॉस में इस बार कोई भी वोटिंग नहीं हो रही है. फिलहाल पुनीश शर्मा फिनाले वीक में जाने की अफवाह सोशल मीडिया पर भी चल रही है.  फिलहाल पुनीश यदि फिनाले वीक में पहुंचने वाले पहले कंटेस्टेंट बनते हैं तो घर में शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना खान, विकास गुप्ता, लव त्यागी और आकाश डाडलानी बचते हैं. आज के आने वाले शो में आकाश ददलानी और हिना खान आज उलझते नजर आएंगे और आकाश हिना खान को खरी-खोटी सुनाएंगे. हिना खान भी कहां रुकने वाली हैं. वे भी आकाश की जमकर खबर लेंगी.
 
