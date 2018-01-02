Bigg Boss 11: तो क्या फिनाले में पहुंचने वाले पहले कंटेंस्टेंट बन गए पुनीश शर्मा!

खास बातें माउंटेन टास्क के विजेता बनेगा फिनाले में जाने वाला पहला कंटेस्टेंट टास्ट में दिखाना होगा कंटेस्टेंट को दम पुनीश शर्मा जा सकते हैं फिनाले

#BB11 Let Me confirm you once again! Only one contestant will get Ticket to Grand Finale! 2 contenders will be selected from BB MOUNTAIN task and One among them will get Ticket To Grand Finale — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 2, 2018

#BB11 Puneesh Sharma Has won Ticket To Finale! And Becomes First finalist — Sameer (@StoicSameer) January 2, 2018

Its Confirmed! Voting Lines are closed for this week. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 1, 2018

Housemates come up with their own game plans to win the Ticket To Finale task. Watch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11pic.twitter.com/h6uhnXvlMx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 2, 2018

Bigg Boss ne diya gharwalon ko Ticket To Finale jeetne ka mauka! Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Xa2dodCj5A — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 2, 2018

The housemates have started strategizing against each other to win the Ticket To Finale. Catch all the drama tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/W7CkDoXOue — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 2, 2018

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर है और इस हफ्ते काफी चहल-पहल देखने को मिल रही है. सेमीफाइनल वीक में कुल 6 कंटेस्टेंट में फिनाले तक पहुंचने के लिए घमासान देखने को मिल रहा है. बिग बॉस में इस हफ्ते 'बीबी माउंटेन टास्क' मिला है. सभी कंटेस्टेंट के पास एक-दूसरे के नाम का बैग है, जिसमें थर्माकोल बीन भरी हुई है. पीछे खड़े कंटेस्टेंट को दूसरे वाले का बैग खाली करना होगा. जिन दो सदस्यों के बैग में सबसे ज्यादा बीन बचते हैं तो ऐसे में बैग पर लिखे दो सदस्यों में से एक कंटेस्टेंट सीधे फिनाले में पहुंच जाएगा.यानी टास्क में दो कंटेंडर चुने जाएंगे, लेकिन सिर्फ एक ही फिनाले वीक में जा पाएगा. मीडिया में आई खबरों के अनुसार पुनीश शर्मा इस टास्क को जीतकर फिनाले वीक में जाने वाले पहले सदस्य बन जाएंगे. फिलहाल अभी तक इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं है.सोमवार को हुए नॉमिनेशन स्पेशल में काफी रोमांच देखने को मिला. पहले पोजिशन से छठवें पोजिशन तक कंटेस्टेंट को विचार विमर्श करके खड़े होने के लिए बिग बॉस ने आदेश दिया, काफी बहस होने के बाद पहले और दूसरे स्थान पर आकाश और पुनीश खड़े हुए, जिसका फायदा नॉमिनेशन से बाहर रहने के लिए मिला. लेकिन बिग बॉस में इस बार कोई भी वोटिंग नहीं हो रही है. फिलहाल पुनीश शर्मा फिनाले वीक में जाने की अफवाह सोशल मीडिया पर भी चल रही है.फिलहाल पुनीश यदि फिनाले वीक में पहुंचने वाले पहले कंटेस्टेंट बनते हैं तो घर में शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना खान, विकास गुप्ता, लव त्यागी और आकाश डाडलानी बचते हैं. आज के आने वाले शो में आकाश ददलानी और हिना खान आज उलझते नजर आएंगे और आकाश हिना खान को खरी-खोटी सुनाएंगे. हिना खान भी कहां रुकने वाली हैं. वे भी आकाश की जमकर खबर लेंगी.