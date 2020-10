Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: सलमान खान ने शानदार तरीके से किया बिग बॉस 14 का आगाज, पढ़िए पूरी कंटेस्टेंट्स की लिस्ट

And now, we have a beautiful jodi in the house! Comment below with a ???? to show your love for @ashukla09 & @rubinadilaik ! ❤️ #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14GrandPremiere @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 3, 2020 at 9:52am PDT