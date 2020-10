डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत और रूस पर निकाली भड़ास तो बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट बोले- PM Modi देश के सच्चे बेटे हैं तो...

"LOOK AT INDIA ...IT'S FILTHY"

If Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji is a TRUE SON of INDIA he should respond to #Trump for calling my INDIA filthy!

Remember how our IRON LADY Martyr Indira Gandhi ji took on the US & showed Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon their place!! pic.twitter.com/vFaXzIbh6m