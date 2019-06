सैफ अली खान का काम को लेकर छलका दर्द, बोले- लौटकर घर आता हूं तो तैमूर...

Dr. Rohit Sippy is not fazed by Sonakshi, the actor, rather he loves her for who she is. But how will love survive when both lead such busy lives? #KahaanHumKahaanTum, Starts 17th June, Mon-Fri at 9pm only on StarPlus and HotStar @karanvgrover @ms.dipika . . . . . . . #Love #LoveStory #KHKT #Rohit #Sonakshi #Ronakshi #New #NewPost

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 6, 2019 at 1:45am PDT