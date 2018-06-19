NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Viral Video: 'डब्बू अंकल' का सपना हुआ पूरा, गोविंदा के साथ खूब लगाए ठुमके

अपने यूनिक स्टाइल में डांस करने के लिए मशहूर एक्टर गोविंदा से मिलने के बाद डब्बू अंकल की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं था. उन्होंने घुटने टेक कर गोविंदा के हाथ जोड़ लिए.

Viral Video: 'डब्बू अंकल' का सपना हुआ पूरा, गोविंदा के साथ खूब लगाए ठुमके

संजीव श्रीवास्तव के साथ गोविंदा.

नई दिल्ली: गोविंदा के गानों पर ठुमके लगाकर इंटरनेट पर रातोंरात स्टार बने डब्बू अंकल उर्फ प्रोफेसर संजीव श्रीवास्तव का सपना पूरा हो गया है. जी हां, जिनके गानों पर डांस कर डब्बू अंकल फेमस हुए, उसी सुपरस्टार के साथ उन्हें स्टेज शेयर करना का मौका मिला. 'डांस दीवाना' के सेट पर जब डब्बू अंकल की जोड़ी डांसिग सुपरस्टार गोविंदा के साथ जमी, तो वहां मौजूद लोग तालियां बजाते नहीं थके. बता दें, कलर्स चैनल पर के डांस शो 'डांस दीवाने' पर गोविंदा मेहमान बनकर पहुंचे. इस शो पर जज के तौर पर माधुरी दीक्षित भी मौजूद रहीं. 

डब्बू अंकल के मजेदार डांस के पीछे छिपी है ये ट्रैजिक स्टोरी, सुनकर हो जाएंगे इमोशनल

अपने यूनिक स्टाइल में डांस करने के लिए मशहूर एक्टर गोविंदा से मिलने के बाद डब्बू अंकल की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं था. उन्होंने घुटने टेक कर गोविंदा के हाथ जोड़ लिए.  डब्बू अंकल ने सलमान खान से मिलने के लिए किया ये काम, फिर कुछ यूं खींची सेल्फी

अपने 'गोविंदा डांस' से एक बार फिर डब्बू अंकल ने लोगों को इंटरटेन किया है. इस बार स्टेज पर वह अकेले नहीं थे, बल्कि उनके साथ ड्रीम एक्टर गोविंदा भी ठुमके लगाते हुए नजर आये. 'मय से मीना से ना साकी से...' गाने पर डांस करके वायरल स्टार बने डब्बू अंकल ने यहां पर भी गोविंदा के साथ इसी गाने पर डांस किया. डांस करने के बाद संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने स्टेज पर अपने घुटने टेक कर नमस्कार किया. इस पर गोविंदा ने तुरंत उन्हें उठाकर गले से लगा लिया. 
 
गोविंदा भी हुए 'डांसिंग अंकल' के फैन, बोले- माइंड ब्लोइंग...

बता दें इस मौके पर गोविंदा शो की जज माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ भी डांस करते नजर आए. 

Video: रातोंरात स्टार बने प्रोफेसर संजीव श्रीवास्तव से NDTV की खास बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


