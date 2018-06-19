Viral Video: 'डब्बू अंकल' का सपना हुआ पूरा, गोविंदा के साथ खूब लगाए ठुमके

डब्बू अंकल ने सलमान खान से मिलने के लिए किया ये काम, फिर कुछ यूं खींची सेल्फी
The biggest Dance Deewana @govindaahuja21 is here along with the Dancing uncle and we can't contain our excitement! Tune in this weekend at 9 pm for more entertainment. #DanceDeewanepic.twitter.com/uSfsmdgHYJ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 18, 2018
गोविंदा भी हुए 'डांसिंग अंकल' के फैन, बोले- माइंड ब्लोइंग...
Nothing like watching the ultimate Diva @MadhuriDixit & the Hero No 1 @govindaahuja21 LIVE. Pure Magic. On the sets of #DanceDeewanepic.twitter.com/igTj0mgIuw— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement