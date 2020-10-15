Deepika Singh ने पूरे घर में लगाया झाड़ू तो एक्ट्रेस की सासू मां ने किया ये काम, खूब Viral हो रहा है Video

खास बातें
- दीपिका सिंह ने पूरे घर में लगाई झाड़ू
- एक्ट्रेस की सासू मां ने की वैक्यूम क्लीनर से सफाई
- दीपिका सिंह का वीडियो खूब हो रहा है वायरल
टीवी की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह (Deepika Singh) इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव नजर आ रही हैं. वह अपनी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर अकसर अपने फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती हैं. खास बात तो यह है कि उनकी फोटो और वीडियो जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल भी होते हैं. हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी सासू मां के साथ स्वैप चैलेंज किया, जिसमें दोनों को एक-दूसरे का काम आपस में बदलना था. ऐसे में दीपिका सिंह ने जहां अपनी सास की तरह पूरे घर में झाड़ू लगाया तो वहीं उनकी सासू मां ने पूरे घर में वैक्यूम क्लीनर से सफाई की. उनका यह वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है.
टीवी एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह (Deepika Singh) के वीडियो में नजर आ रहा है कि वह अपनी सासू मां को स्वैप चैलेंज के बारे में बताती हैं, जिसमें दोनों को अपनी आदत एक दूसरे के साथ एक्सचेंज करनी है. ऐसे में दीपिका सिंह सास की झाड़ू से सफाई करने वाली आदत अपनाती हैं तो वहीं उनकी सास उनके वैक्युम क्लीनर से सफाई करने की आदत को अपनाती हैं. दोनों ही सास बहू घर में जमकर सफाई करती हैं. एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह भी घर के कोने-कोने में झाड़ू से सफाई करती हुई नजर आती हैं. खास बात तो यह है कि झाड़ू लगाते हुए एक्ट्रेस डांस भी करना शुरू कर देती हैं.
#Repost @starplus with @make_repost ・・・ Kabhi kabhi farz ke aagey, mohabbat ek karz ban ke reh jaati hai. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, Aaj raat 8 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par. I feel proud & grateful for receiving this immense love & recognition from the audience and my fans for my character Sandhya Rathi. Honestly , I can't believe it's been 9 years since Diya Aur Baati Hum aired on TV. It's been one memorable ride since then and I will always be grateful to Star Plus, mu co-stars, and all of my fans since then for playing a major role in my journey. I am privileged to wear this uniform for this promo after so many years to support my friend, colleague, and talented actor Neil Bhatt who plays IPS officer Virat Chavan in his upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In DABH, my character faces the test of choosing between her family and her responsibilities as a housewife & as a Bahu, similarly Virat will have torn between his duty and love. Shooting for this promo not only reminded me of my bond with Neil but also brought back the good memories of playing IPS officer Sandhya Rathi. I wish Neil, the entire cast and crew the best as they embark on this exciting new journey. I am positive Neil and the entire team will do well.” @deepikasingh150 @bhatt_neil @Ayesha.singh19 @aisharma812
दीपिका सिंह (Deepika Singh) ने वीडियो में अपनी सासू मां की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि सास हो तो आपकी जैसी वरना ना हो. एक्ट्रेस के इस वीडियो को लेकर उनके फैंस भी खूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं. खास बात तो यह है कि इस वीडियो को अब तक 76 हजार से भी ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है. दीपिका सिंह के वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो हाल ही में वह स्टार प्लस पर आने वाले शो गुम हैं किसी के प्यार में बतौर पुलिस अफसर की भूमिका में नजर आई थीं. इससे पहले दीपिका सिंह ने टीवी की दुनिया में 'संध्या राठी' के तौर पर भी अपनी जबरदस्त पहचान बनाई.