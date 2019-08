इस शख्स ने तानी बंदूक, तो लोहे की रॉड लेकर टूट पड़ी ये एक्ट्रेस, देखें Video

Some peekaboo #todaysepisode ...here it is Slow motion main some kickass kicks, bloppers & bullseye shots ...& not to forget all that on pencil heels ya I know I'm crazy & I love it.. ... #diltohappyhaiji #making @starplus

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Aug 7, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT