होम | टेलीविजन |

पेट्रोल-डीजल की महंगाई पर बयान देकर फंसीं एकता कपूर, 10 ट्वीट में जानें कैसे हुईं Troll

टीवी क्वीन एकता कपूर ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों को लॉन्ग ड्राइव और कपल्स से जोड़ दिया है, इसकी वजह से उनकी ट्विटर पर खूब खिल्ली उड़ रही है.

Veere Di Wedding के म्यूजिक लॉन्च पर एकता कपूर

खास बातें

  1. पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों पर बोलीं एकता कपूर
  2. सोशल मीडिया को समझ नहीं आया एकता का बयान
  3. 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का म्यूजिक लॉन्च करने पहुंची थीं टीवी क्वीन
नई दिल्ली: पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में वृद्धि को लेकर देशभर में चर्चा हो रही है. पेट्रोलियन पदार्थों की कीमत दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है. इसी बीच टीवी क्वीन एकता कपूर ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर एक ऐसा बयान दे दिया है, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. एकता ने इनकी बढ़ती कीमतों को लॉन्ग ड्राइव और कपल्स से जोड़ दिया है, इसकी वजह से उनकी ट्विटर पर खूब खिल्ली उड़ रही है.

'तारीफां' पर थिरकीं करीना कपूर, सोनम-स्वरा ने भी जमकर किया डांस; देखें Video

करीना कपूर और सोनम कपूर की आगामी फिल्म 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' के म्यूजिक लॉन्च पर फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर मीडिया से रूबरू हुईं. ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमतों से जुड़े सवाल पर एकता ने कहा- पेट्रोल की कीमतें चाहे कितनी भी बढ़ जाए, पुरुष महिलाओं को ड्राइव पर ले जाएंगे. आज के समय में महिलाएं पुरुषों को लॉन्च ड्राइव पर ले जाएंगी. यह वह फिल्म नहीं है जिसे आप ऐसी परिस्थिति में देखना बंद कर देंगे. वक्त है कि आप ड्राइविंग पर कम और थिएटर पर ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करें. 

सोनम-करीना के सामने डांस करने लगे ये लड़के, कुछ ऐसे हुई मस्ती... देखें वीडियो
  एक्ट्रेस के इश्क में दीवाने इस आशिक की हरकतें Viral, 73 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा गया Video

एकता के इस बयान की खूब आलोचना हो रही है. लोग इसे बेतुका बता रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने तो यहां तक लिख दिया कि क्या एकता स्टेज पर पेट्रोल पीकर गई थीं? कुछ यूजर्स ने एकता के बयान को उनके टीवी शो से जोड़ा.

पढ़ें रिएक्शन...
1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. पहली बार मां श्रीदेवी को लेकर बोलीं जाह्नवी कपूर; Video Viral

बता दें, 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' को एकता कपूर, रिया कपूर के साथ को-प्रोड्यूसर कर रही हैं. शशांक घोष के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म चार लड़कियों की कहानी है. फिल्म में करीना कपूर खान, सोनम कपूर आहूजा, स्वरा भास्कर और शिखा तलसानिया लीड रोल निभा रही हैं. यह 1 जून को रिलीज होगी.

