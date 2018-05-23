पेट्रोल-डीजल की महंगाई पर बयान देकर फंसीं एकता कपूर, 10 ट्वीट में जानें कैसे हुईं Troll

खास बातें पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों पर बोलीं एकता कपूर सोशल मीडिया को समझ नहीं आया एकता का बयान 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का म्यूजिक लॉन्च करने पहुंची थीं टीवी क्वीन

पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में वृद्धि को लेकर देशभर में चर्चा हो रही है. पेट्रोलियन पदार्थों की कीमत दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है. इसी बीच टीवी क्वीन एकता कपूर ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर एक ऐसा बयान दे दिया है, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. एकता ने इनकी बढ़ती कीमतों को लॉन्ग ड्राइव और कपल्स से जोड़ दिया है, इसकी वजह से उनकी ट्विटर पर खूब खिल्ली उड़ रही है.करीना कपूर और सोनम कपूर की आगामी फिल्म ' वीरे दी वेडिंग ' के म्यूजिक लॉन्च पर फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर मीडिया से रूबरू हुईं. ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमतों से जुड़े सवाल पर एकता ने कहा- पेट्रोल की कीमतें चाहे कितनी भी बढ़ जाए, पुरुष महिलाओं को ड्राइव पर ले जाएंगे. आज के समय में महिलाएं पुरुषों को लॉन्च ड्राइव पर ले जाएंगी. यह वह फिल्म नहीं है जिसे आप ऐसी परिस्थिति में देखना बंद कर देंगे. वक्त है कि आप ड्राइविंग पर कम और थिएटर पर ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करें.

Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives & in today's time, women will take men for drives. This isn't the movie that you're going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving & more in theatre: Ekta Kapoor on fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/kyhaowGHVN — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Kehna kya chahti hai madam — Intellectual Mafia (@bewda_19) May 22, 2018

Isne petrol pi liya tha kya stage pr aane se phele... — The Last Rider (@TheLastRider7) May 22, 2018

I really admire the confidence with which the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ekta Kapoor make foolish comments. — Ronald Dash (@JerryDash7) May 22, 2018

uski logic bhi uski serial jaise hai..... basement level — Sagar Gupta #RYP (@sagar_gg) May 22, 2018

I read that statement 3 times with dhum tana na na music in background fir bhi samajh ni aaya.. — Harsha Agrawal (@HarshaAgrawal15) May 23, 2018

Yes ma'am we wouldn't spend money on your movies even if it's not necessary for us to spend less ,we would rather buy more fuel even if it was rs 100/- than watch your movies — hardik (@hardikng82) May 22, 2018

लगता है मैडम को किसी ने मिरिंडा बोल के पेट्रोल पिला दिया। — ETHAN HUNT (@hunt_bhai) May 22, 2018

No wonder Ekta Kapoor makes such pathetic serials. Dimag khali hai. — (@brokesilver) May 22, 2018

एकता के इस बयान की खूब आलोचना हो रही है. लोग इसे बेतुका बता रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने तो यहां तक लिख दिया कि क्या एकता स्टेज पर पेट्रोल पीकर गई थीं? कुछ यूजर्स ने एकता के बयान को उनके टीवी शो से जोड़ा.पढ़ें रिएक्शन...1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10. बता दें, 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' को एकता कपूर, रिया कपूर के साथ को-प्रोड्यूसर कर रही हैं. शशांक घोष के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म चार लड़कियों की कहानी है. फिल्म में करीना कपूर खान, सोनम कपूर आहूजा, स्वरा भास्कर और शिखा तलसानिया लीड रोल निभा रही हैं. यह 1 जून को रिलीज होगी.