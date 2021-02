Jasmin Bhasin ने बिग बॉस में आते ही यूं फैलाई नेगेटिविटी, टीवी एक्टर बोले- असली नागिन...

'बिग बॉस 14' से बाहर हुए अभिनव शुक्ला ! पब्लिक वोट नहीं बल्कि बिग बॉस ने चली यह चाल

Yesterday I felt as if I was pre-judging Jasmin and maybe it was just momentary but after seeing todays episode I can say with confidence that she is filled with Negativity and all she did the whole episode was talk nonsense about others. REAL LIFE NAAGIN! #BIGBOSS14 #GETAGRIP

Now there will be those saying I am being insensitive towards her crying please save it and go see how she went to every person and only spoke badly and tried to turn even her "love" Aly against Rubina. Even spoke badly to her sister! #jasmean#bb14#bigboss14pic.twitter.com/AmMdE6PJdf