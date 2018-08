कपिल शर्मा ने फैमिली के साथ मनाया रक्षाबंधन, वायरल तस्वीरों में बढ़े हुए वजन के साथ दिखे कॉमेडियन

The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh n his son. Punjabi film “Son of Manjeet Singh”. Releasing on 12th oct 2018. First look coming soon. Need ur blessings @sagamusicofficial @sevencolorsofficial @unisysinfosolutions @ghuggigurpreet @grover_vikram

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:57am PDT