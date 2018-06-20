NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

अब ऐसे नजर आने लगे हैं कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा, फोटो हुई वायरल...

Kapil Sharma लंबे समय से छोटे परदे से नदारद हैं, और मशहूर कॉमेडियन पब्लिक लाइफ से भी काफी दूर हैं. लेकिन हाल ही में कपिल शर्मा को अपने प्यारे डॉगी चीकू के साथ देखा गया. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अब ऐसे नजर आने लगे हैं कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा, फोटो हुई वायरल...

एयरपोर्ट पर अपने प्यारे डॉगी चीकू के साथ देखे गए कपिल शर्मा.

नई दिल्ली: कपिल शर्मा लंबे समय से छोटे परदे से नदारद हैं, और मशहूर कॉमेडियन पब्लिक लाइफ से भी काफी दूर हैं. लेकिन हाल ही में कपिल शर्मा को अपने प्यारे डॉगी चीकू के साथ देखा गया. उनकी ये तस्वीरें जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं. इन फोटो में कपिल शर्मा एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आ रहे हैं, और काफी थके हुए लग रहे हैं. कपिल शर्मा का वजन भी थोड़ा बढ़ा हुआ लग रहा है. कपिल शर्मा कल रात मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आए थे, उस समय उनकी तस्वीरें खींची गई थीं. इन तस्वीरों में कपिल चीकू के साथ हैं. कपिल शर्मा सोनी टेलीविजन पर द फैमिली टाइम विद कपिल के बाद छोटे परदे पर नजर नहीं आए हैं. 

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने की वापसी, फैन्स ने कुछ यूं किया वेलकम

टिप्पणियां
कपिल शर्मा के शो 'फैमिली टाइम विद कपिल' के तीन ही एपिसोड शूट हुए थे, और उसके बाद कई वजहों से इस शो को रोकना पड़ा. कपिल शर्मा को लेकर इसके बाद कई तरह की बातें आईं और एक पत्रकार के साथ उनकी गुस्सा करते हुए वीडियो भी वायरल हो गया था. रिपोर्टों में कहा गया कि उन्हें रिहैब सेंटर भी भेजना पड़ा था. हालांकि इस बारे में कुछ भी आधिकारिक तौर पर नहीं कहा गया है.
 

बताया जा रहा है कि कपिल शर्मा कुछ समय से पंजाब में  अपने घर पर थे. कपिल शर्मा छोटे परदे के बड़े स्टार हैं, और उन्होंने अपनी कॉमेडी के जरिये करोड़ों दर्शकों का दिल भी जाती है. हालांकि कपिल के साथ पिछले कुछ समय से सबकुछ ठीक नहीं हो रहा है. कपिल शर्मा की फिल्म 'फिरंगी' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकी थी. उसके बाद शो को बीच में ही बंद करना पड़ा. लेकिन उम्मीद करते हैं की कॉमेडी का बादशाह जल्द ही वापसी करेगा.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...  
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... अनु दुबे ने कर दी 'इश्क में दर्द' की सारी हदें पार, यूट्यूब पर 8 करोड़ बार देखा गया Video
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma Show

Advertisement

 
 
 