KBC में जीती रकम से कंटेस्टेंट खरीदना चाहता है पत्नी के लिए मंगलसूत्र, सुनकर अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

Hotseat contestant Kumar Ranjan's only ambition with his prize money is to buy his wife a mangalsutra and jhumkas! Watch his endearing story and see him play on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM #KBCDiwaliWithOPPO @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT