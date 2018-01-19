NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'कुमकुभ भाग्‍य' की श‍िखा सिंह से पुलिस ऑफिसर ने की 'गंदी बात', फिर एक्‍ट्रेस ने इस तरह चखाया मज़ा

जगदीश गुंजे नाम के एक शख्‍स ने श‍िखा की फोटो पर कॉमेंट करते हुए लिखा था कि वो नए साल के तोहफे के रूप में बिकिनी या माइक्रोमिनी कपड़ों में उनके हॉट पोज देखना चाहता है.

'कुमकुभ भाग्‍य' की श‍िखा सिंह से पुलिस ऑफिसर ने की 'गंदी बात', फिर एक्‍ट्रेस ने इस तरह चखाया मज़ा

टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस श‍िखा सिंह

खास बातें

  1. 'कुमकुम भाग्‍य' श‍िखा सिंह की फोटो पर एक शख्‍स ने भद्दा कॉमेंट क‍िया
  2. ये शख्‍स और कोई नहीं बल्‍कि एक पुलिसवाला था
  3. फिर क्‍या था श‍िखा ने उस शख्‍स की पहचान जग जाहिर कर दी
मुंबई: सड़क पर चलते हुए तो लड़कियां और महिलाएं रोज़ ही छेड़छाड़ और भद्दे कॉमेंट्स का श‍िकार होती रहती हैं. लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से ऑनलाइन छेड़छाड़ के मामलों में खासा इजाफा हुआ है. खासतौर से फीमेल सेलिब्रिटीज तो आए दिन इस तरह की परेशानियों का सामना कर रही हैं. इसी कड़ी में ताजा श‍िकार हुईं हैं टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस श‍िखा सिंह. जी हां, ये वही श‍िखा हैं जो इन दिनों टीवी सीरियल 'कुमकुम भाग्‍य' में नजर आ रही हैं. इससे पहले वो कलर्स टीवी के शो 'न आना इस देस मेरी लाडो' में अंबा की भूम‍िका न‍िभा चुकी हैं. 

नाबालिग अभिनेत्री के साथ विमान में छेड़छाड़

 

वैसे तो श‍िखा सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट्स पर भद्दे कॉमेंट्स की आदी हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन इस बार ये हरकत किसी और की नहीं बल्‍कि एक पुलिस वाले की थी. दअरसल, 17 जनवरी को श‍िखा ने शो के एक हजार एपिसोड पूरे होने पर हुई पार्टी की फोटो इंस्‍टाग्राम पर अपलोड की थी.  लोगों ने उनकी इस फोटो को पंसद करते हुए लिखा था कि वे बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं. लेकिन इनमें एक ऐसा भद्दा कॉमेंट भी था जिसकी ओर श‍िखा का ध्‍यान चला गया. 

टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस को मिला काम के बदले कॉम्‍प्रोमाइज करने का 'ऑफर'

जगदीश गुंजे नाम के एक शख्‍स ने श‍िखा की फोटो पर कॉमेंट करते हुए लिखा था कि वो नए साल के तोहफे के रूप में बिकिनी  या माइक्रोमिनी कपड़ों में उनके हॉट पोज देखना चाहता है. यही वो फोटो है ज‍िस पर पुलिस अफसर जगदीश गुंजे ने कॉमेंट किया था: 


एक दोस्‍त की मदद से श‍िखा को पता चला कि ऐसा भद्दा कॉमेंट करने वाला और कोई नहीं बल्‍कि एक पुलिस ऑफिसर है. फिर क्‍या था श‍िखा ने इंस्‍टाग्राम पर अपना गुस्‍सा जाहिर किया.

बॉलीवुडलाइफ को दिए एक इंटरव्‍यू में शिखा ने कहा, 'हमें इस तरह के मैसेज म‍िलते रहते हैं. इसमें कोई दोराय नहीं है. लेकिन जब मैंने वो मैसेज देखा तो मैं उस आदमी के बारे में जानना चाहती थी. फिर मेरे दोस्‍त ने उसके फेसबुक पेज को देखा और पता चला कि वो तो एक पुलिस वाला है. यह बात तो और भी खेदजनक थी क्‍योंकि ये वही लोग हैं जो हमारी रक्षा करते हैं.'

मुझे होटल के कमरे में बुलाया और...: स्‍वरा भास्‍कर

श‍िखा ने यह भी कहा कि बात सिर्फ ऐसे लोगों की नहीं है जो इस तरह के कॉमेंट पोस्‍ट करते हैं. जरूरत मानसिकता बदलने की है. उन्‍होंने कहा, 'मुझे सिर्फ उन लोगों से नहीं बल्‍कि ऐसी मानसिकता से दिक्‍कत है. मुझे हर उस शख्‍स से दिक्‍कत है जो इस तरह की चीजें करते हैं. दुर्भाग्‍य की बात है कि मैंने जिस आदमी के बारे में बताया वो पुलिस अफसर है, जो कि शर्मनाक है. किसी को भी हमारे पेज पर इस तरह लिखने की छूट नहीं है. एक सेलिब्रिटी के तौर पर आप सोचते हैं कि हम छोटे-छोटे कपड़ों में ही दिखाई दें, लेकिन ये फैसला मेरा होगा. मैं क्‍या पहनना चाहती हूं इसका फैसला मैं करूंगी, आप मुझे हुक्‍म नहीं दे सकते. न ही किसी और लड़की को इस तरह का फरमान सुना सकते हैं. वो वही करेगी जो करना चाहती है. आप होते कौन हैं उन्‍हें ये सब बताने वाले.'


