Nach Baliye 9: उर्वशी ढोलकिया पर एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड ने चढ़ा दी ट्रॉली, हुआ ये हश्र...देखें Video

Wondering why am I sitting down and wallowing in pain ???? See the second video and u shall know that what u see on tv is glamorous but in reality it's not ! Also the pain we go through only motivates us to be bold & move towards performing better and never give up !! Doing this particular stint was not easy but it was worth it : : WE ARE ##URUJ #JODINO3 #nachbaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia @apnanuj #urvashidholakia9 @sadnaminhas @khyatip__ @himanshu_heman #SUPPORTUS #showusyourlove #Love #nach #rehearsals #bruises #injuries #but #always #smiling #iamwhoiam #takeitorleaveit #Video credit : @phantomwords_

A post shared by Urvashi Dholakia (@urvashidholakia9) on Aug 11, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT