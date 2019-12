फराह खान नहीं अब सलमान खान ही करेंगे Bigg Boss 13 होस्ट, लेकिन मेकर्स को चुकानी होगी ये कीमत

Just because #FarahKhan was getting so much negative feedback. Makers convinced #SalmanKhan by extending his fees with 2 crore per episode. So Salman will he hosting #BiggBoss13 till last. Happy ! #BB13 #Biggboss13 #biggbosskhabri

A post shared by Biggbosskhabri ⚡ (@biggbosskhabri) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:09am PST