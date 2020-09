Rashami Desai ने नोरा फतेही के 'दिलबर' सॉन्ग पर किया धमाकेदार बेली डांस, Video ने मचाई धूम

Happy 1M views to this dance performance video ???????? I still remember first day when this video was uploaded , I was watching again and again @iswechchha & @imrashamidesai ???? no matter it's 2020 or 2120 I will still remember this all ⭐ #RashamiDesai #Dilbar #itsallmagical

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@rashamidesai) on Sep 3, 2020 at 1:39am PDT