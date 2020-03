रश्मि देसाई ने किया खुलासा, बोलीं- मेरी ड्रिंक में मिलाना चाहता था ड्रग्स, मम्मी ने की जमकर पिटाई...

I'm constantly inspired by the women that are around me. @lokhandeankita @manalijagtap Tag that woman who has inspired you! #solidwoman #independentwoman #powerfulsoul #rashamidesai #ankitalokhande #manalijagtapshoor

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:00pm PST