'ससुराल सिमर का' एक्टर ने लॉकडाउन में की शादी, Video कॉल के जरिए शादी में शामिल हुए माता-पिता- देखें Photo और Video

Its Finally Official ! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! Swip left... This was the time when I met him first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals soon for the kind of person he is...still can't believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! Manish I Love U Thankyou for choosing me???????????? . . And most importantly Thankyou @purvapandit aka my best friend ! For creating this wonderful invite for us... which speaks thousand words/thousand feelings in such a simple way #sangva

A post shared by Sangeita Chauhaan (@sangeitachauhaan) on Jun 29, 2020 at 11:06am PDT