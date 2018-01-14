NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: शिल्पा शिंदे ने जीता बिग बॉस-11! ट्विटर पर मचा है हंगामा

मुकाबला ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान और घर की मां शिल्पा शिंदे के बीच ही रह गया था. शिल्पा शिंदे शुरू से ही वोटिंग में आगे चल रही थीं.

,
559 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Bigg Boss 11 Finale: शिल्पा शिंदे ने जीता बिग बॉस-11! ट्विटर पर मचा है हंगामा

शिल्‍पा शिंदे (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्‍ली: बिग बॉस-11 में आखिरी मुकाबला शिल्पा शिंदे और हिना खान के बीच होगा. सूत्रों से मिल रही खबरों के मुताबिक सबसे पहले पुनीश बाहर और उनके बाद विकास गुप्ता भी जनता की कम वोटों की वजह से घर से बाहर हो गए. इस तरह मुकाबला ड्रामा क्वीन हिना खान और घर की मां शिल्पा शिंदे के बीच ही रह गया था. शिल्पा शिंदे शुरू से ही वोटिंग में आगे चल रही थीं. अब सूत्रों से मिल रही जानकारी और ट्विटर पर आ रही खबरों के मुताबिक, शिल्पा शिंदे ने बिग बॉस का सीजन-11 जीत लिया है.

शिल्पा शिंदे ने शुरुआत से बढ़त बन रखी थी और वे पिछले कुछ दिनों से ट्विटर और अन्य सोशल वेबसाइट्स पर भी ट्रेंड कर रही थीं. बिग बॉस से जुड़ी फैन साइट्स पर इस बात की खबर आ रही है कि शिल्पा शिंदे ने बिग बॉस का सीजन-11 जीत लिया है. अगर यह खबर सही है तो शिल्पा शिंदे के फैन्स के लिए यह जबरदस्त खबर होगी. वैसे भी शिल्पा शिंदे ने अपने व्यवहार और काम से दर्शकों का खूब दिल जीता है.

हिना खान दूसरे नंबर पर रही हैं. हिना खान ने अपना जो चेहरा बिग बॉस में दिखाया, उसे लेकर उनकी काफी आलोचना भी होती रही. हालांकि फाइनल रिजलट्स का अभी इंतजार है. लेकिन सूत्रों और सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट्स पर शिल्पा की जीत का डंका बजने लगा है.

पढ़ें ट्विटर पर कैसे लोग शिल्‍पा को विजेता बना रहे हैं...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

VIDEO: बिग बॉस सीजन-11 में सलमान खान ने लगाए ठुमके


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

559 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... UNDER19WORLDCUP: इन दो जूनियर भारतीय पेसरों की 'इस रफ्तार' से सौरव गांगुली व वीरेंद्र सहवाग भी हुए सन्न, सीनियरों से तेज स्पीड
Shilpa Shindebigg boss 11

Advertisement

 
 
 